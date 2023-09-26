Entrepreneurial Spirit Drives $1.7 Billion Wealth Management Firm to Join Kestra Financial

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Financial, an industry-leading independent wealth management platform, today announced the addition of Symonds Wealth Management to its network, whose financial professionals oversee $1.7 billion assets.

Led by Dax Symonds, AIF®, and located in Fort Worth, Texas, the firm focuses on managing large corporate retirement plans for large organizations and fostering relationships with executives and employees of those companies. Symonds brings to Kestra a team of five producers and six operations personnel who offer an unmatched level of service to help clients reach their financial goals.

“Because we’re entrepreneurial in nature, we sought a partner aligned with our cultural values and business aspirations that would dedicate resources to supporting us as our firm scales,” said Symonds. “We found a trusted partner in Kestra Financial, as they can deliver on our technology needs and provide consulting support that will round out our ensemble practice. Financial strength and stability were also criteria we evaluated when considering prospective partners, and Kestra's private ownership, strong foundation, and solid financial footing gave us the confidence to move forward.”

Symonds Wealth Management joins the ranks of other large, high-performing firms that have chosen to build a future with Kestra. The team will have the full breadth of Kestra’s offerings at its disposal, including a network of high-quality financial professionals to collaborate with, award-winning concierge services, business consulting support, and access to investment management support from Kestra Investment Management’s experienced team of experts.

“At Kestra Financial, we’re dedicated to equipping financial professionals with the resources, tools, and support they need to empower their growth to new heights,” said Daniel Schwamb, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Kestra Financial. “Dax and his team bring a practice with a strong foundation that aligns with our values. We’re eager to partner with them and excited to help the business scale so they can focus on what they do best — helping clients reach their long-term financial goals.”

About Kestra Financial

Kestra Financial is a leading independent wealth management platform headquartered in Austin, Texas. A division of Kestra Holdings and established in 1997, the firm empowers independent financial professionals and wealth management firms – including traditional and hybrid RIAs – by offering personalized support, integrated business management technology, and access to a collaborative community of like-minded financial professionals. With a culture rich in reinvention, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.

Overseeing $103 billion in assets under advisement (AUA), Kestra Financial supports more than 1,700 independent financial professionals and is committed to delivering superior service that enables their growth, success, and ability to best support their own clients.

The Kestra Financial division includes Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS) and Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Securities offered through registered representatives of Kestra IS. Investment advisory services offered through appropriately licensed representatives of Kestra AS or Kestra PWS. Except for the referenced Kestra companies, Kestra IS, Kestra AS, or Kestra PWS are not affiliated with other entities referenced in this publication.

For more information about Kestra Financial, please visit www.kestrafinancial.com.