RMS North America & Solonis Release Product Updates, Drive Innovation in the Hospitality Industry

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RMS North America and Solonis, leading providers of cloud-based reservation and property management systems to the hospitality industry, announced this week product updates designed to boost efficiency, revenue, and business operations for property partners. Together, these innovations enhance the guest experience and equip property owners and operators with the tools to thrive.

“At RMS North America and Solonis, we’re always innovating,” states Fred Dominioni, Chief Revenue Officer, RMS North America and Solonis. “This innovation is critical to serving our customers and being the best partners possible for the hospitality industry. The enhancements we’ve released for both brands address customer needs and enable these businesses to excel in today’s travel landscape.”

Building on momentum from recently announced smart meter partners and partnership with Outrigger, RMS and Solonis’ latest improvements create a simplified booking experience and give property managers greater visibility into their business and revenue-driving activities. Below are some of the latest enhancements - you can see the rest on both the Solonis Product Updates and RMS Product Updates pages.

Enhanced Booking Visibility

Staff can now create bookings directly from an interactive map inside Quick Quote, a tool that enables people to quickly search, quote, and compare availability across properties, categories, and rate types.

Simplified Guest Booking

When booking online, guests can choose from room preferences and make a booking for the available room or site type within an inventory grouping category. Group two or more site types into a single inventory category to optimize booking for similar site or room types. This single category can be pushed out to OTAs under one rate.

Seamless Conversion of Pencil Reservations

Once a guest pays a deposit on a pencil booking in the Guest Portal, it’s automatically converted to a confirmed reservation, removing the additional steps previously required by property staff. The pencil booking will expire as usual if a deposit isn't paid, according to set expiration rules.

Updated Rate Recalculation Rules

Rules and prompts around Rate Recalculation have been enhanced, so the new rules are determined by whether properties post Nightly Rates or Total Rate and if any Rate Overrides exist on the reservation being modified.

Streamline Property Workflows with To-Do Traces

Make templates assigned to specific staff departments, such as Accounting or Reception, that serve as traces or internal to-dos. Within these templates, you can create a title, detailed description of the trace, due date, whether this task repeats, and more.

RMS North America and Solonis are committed to empowering their users to achieve new business heights with intelligent business offerings. To learn more about RMS’ product enhancements or schedule a demo for your outdoor property, please visit americas.rmscloud.com. To learn more about Solonis’ product enhancements or schedule a demo for your hotel or resort property, please visit solonis.com.

About RMS

RMS North America is a leading cloud-based reservation and property management system tailored to the outdoor hospitality industry. Backed by 40 years of continual innovation, RMS works with hundreds of properties across the Americas and Canada. Its feature-rich technology is specifically designed to meet the unique needs of campgrounds, RV parks & resorts, National & State Parks, glampgrounds, and marinas. For more information, please visit americas.rmscloud.com.

About Solonis

Solonis is an intuitive property management system powered by business intelligence that offers the hospitality industry a single, robust solution for managing hotels, resorts, vacation rentals and corporate housing. Its ease of use, streamlined onboarding, and 24/7 support make it the preferred PMS solution. Headquartered in San Diego, Solonis is the vision of hospitality experts and technologists who believe it is time for a new era of property management. For more information, visit solonis.com