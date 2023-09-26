Chula Vista Nights Concludes at the Inaugural Chula Vista Art Fest

CHULA VISTA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grasshopper Dispensary and the City of Chula Vista will conclude this year's Chula Vista Nights outdoor movie series events at the inaugural Chula Vista Art Fest! The community is invited to attend this free festival celebrating the rich diversity of local arts and culture on Saturday, September 30 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Chula Vista City Hall, located at 276 Fourth Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910.

Chula Vista Art Fest will offer participants a dynamic and engaging experience, highlighting the talent of local artists from Chula Vista and the South Bay community. Dozens of artists and art vendors are expected at the event, which will also feature a variety of activities and attractions, including:

Arts & Crafts Market: Discover and purchase one-of-a-kind creations from dozens of local vendors.

Art Exhibitions: Immerse yourself in a world of creativity with quality paintings, drawings, designs, photography, and prints from local artists.

Music Performances: Enjoy a variety of live music throughout the day with bands Sandollar, Firefly Jazz Quartet, La Perla Negra, Slapbak, and Headmaster, plus a special DJ performance from Zuri Marley.

Dance Performance: Experience a special Elton John-inspired performance by Inspire School of Ballet, one of Chula Vista's own local performing arts organizations.

Interactive Art: Engage with interactive art installations that invite you to be a part of the creative process.

Live Painting: Witness local artists in action as they transform blank canvases into vibrant works of art.

Food Trucks: Satisfy your taste buds with a variety of delicious food.

Chula Vista Nights Movie Event: The grand finale will be the much-anticipated Chula Vista Nights movie event, featuring a screening of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) on the City Hall Lawn, starting at 6:30 p.m. This outdoor night movie is presented by Grasshopper, providing an unforgettable cinematic experience including a chance to win a Playstation 5. Food trucks and free treats such as snow cones, popcorn, churros, and more will also be available.

Chula Vista Art Fest is sponsored by Grasshopper, Seven Mile Casino and KSDY Channel 50, and endorsed by Americans for the Arts, Californians for the Arts, Mainly Mozart, Mingei International Museum, San Diego Opera and The Old Globe.

“We are so thankful for the amazing support of the local south bay community,” says Grasshopper spokesperson, Lance Rogers. “We had a great attendance at our first two Chula Vista Nights Outdoor Movie events. We are pleased to continue to collaborate with the City of Chula Vista, local community leaders and non-for-profit art organizations to help host these much-needed events.”

Grasshopper is conveniently located in Chula Vista near National City and Bonita off the 54 freeway, 25 minutes north of Tijuana and 10 minutes south of the Gaslamp Quarter. Grasshopper Dispensary is located at 376 Trousdale Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91910.

