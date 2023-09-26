Shop For a Worthy Cause with These Boarding for Breast Cancer October Product Collaborations

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Breast Cancer Awareness Month is approaching and Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC) is excited to announce the brands it is collaborating with in honor of the month. Brands include Yeti, Pura Vida Bracelets, Arbor Skateboards and Snowboards, Dakine, Ethika, etnies, melin, ThirtyTwo, VonZipper, Gnu Snowboards, evo, Union Binding Company, Show Me Your Mumu, Gravity Grabbers, Merge4 Socks, Julez Bryant, ROJO, Pow Gloves, Remind Insoles, Ghost Boards, as well as Vuori® Performance Apparel. These brands align with B4BC’s involvement in the outdoors and action sports, matching its mission of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

Support breast cancer awareness in style. Pictured above is a sneak peek at some of the B4BC product collabs that will be dropping in October with eye-catching shades of pink. Limited-edition products include fan favorite Yeti products in the electric Power Pink shade, Pura Vida bracelets, Arbor skateboards, Dakine bags to stow snow gear, comfortable Ethika lifestyle apparel, ThirtyTwo snowboard boots, etnies sneakers, pink melin A-Game hats, fresh VonZipper goggles, Gnu’s Barrett snowboard, premium snowboard bindings from Union, Gravity Grabber snowboard racks and essential ROJO outerwear. Those lucky enough to get these products will not only look good, they’ll also feel good knowing that they are contributing to an important cause.

“B4BC is grateful to all of these brands and appreciates them for helping us spread the message of breast cancer awareness through the thought and creativity put into these awesome products,” said Megan Pischke, B4BC Wellness Director + Marketing Manager and a Stage 3 breast cancer survivor. “This campaign is powerful, and we are excited to see people rock pink in support of the cause from the brands that we love. Most importantly, we know how much this means to breast cancer survivors and thrivers as we keep making the biggest waves we can for awareness, prevention and detection.”

These companies will be giving back by releasing special edition products in partnership with B4BC with a portion of the sales going to the foundation or by donating products and promoting the organization’s education, awareness and survivorship programs. B4BC would like to thank these brands for their continued support and generous contributions.

686 Camille Jacket

686 Technical Apparel brand is also giving back by dropping a special edition pink Camille jacket with limited stock for customers on October 23.

“This collaborative project hits home. My friend Camille recently passed from breast cancer, and she represented the purist form of Positivity and Perseverance. Camille was a proud supporter of B4BC and the wonderful team there provided resources to help her along her journey. Living life outside and being one with nature is what Camille and I shared. I’m honored to be a part of this personal project and thankful for B4BC and the Herrera Family for all the love and support.”

- Michael Akira West, 686 Founder & CEO

Punk’s not dead and neither are billboards.

In addition to making special collaboration products, Sun Bum is spreading the message to everybody driving down Pacific Coast Highway off the 101 at 44 Coast Highway in Encinitas this month with an eye-catching “Love Yourself Check Yourself” billboard.

About B4BC

Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that advocates for early detection and a healthy, active, and conscious lifestyle as the best means of breast cancer prevention. Founded in 1996, B4BC empowers young people to make positive choices that promote lifelong wellness through grassroots events, educational outreach, sustainability, and survivorship support programs. Visit b4bc.org for more information.