PPG, Flō-Optics announce exclusive supplier agreement for first digitally applied optical coatings

An exclusive supplier agreement between PPG and Flō-Optics will enable the first digitally applied optical coatings and feature PPG HI-GARD® lens coatings.

An exclusive supplier agreement between PPG and Flō-Optics will enable the first digitally applied optical coatings and feature PPG HI-GARD® lens coatings.

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced an exclusive supplier agreement with Flō-Optics, a developer of digital manufacturing technology for the ophthalmic industry, for the application of PPG HI-GARD® scratch-resistant coatings using Flō’s proprietary digital printing technology.

The agreement will enable the first ever digitized lens coating solutions using additive manufacturing (AM), or 3D printing, technology. The digitized process will enable ophthalmic labs to apply coatings to lenses with precision for a customizable production method that allows for lenses with unique performance capabilities. In addition to allowing lenses to be more functional, the process makes lens coating more efficient, reducing material consumption, lowering production energy requirements and offering faster turnaround times compared to traditional application methods.

“Since the inception of PPG Hi-Gard coatings, our approach has been to provide innovative, protective optical solutions that are on the cutting edge of technology,” said Zachary White, PPG global segment manager, new markets, Optical Monomers and Coatings. “PPG has a history of successfully collaborating with disruptive companies like Flō, leveraging technological and manufacturing know-how to introduce step-change advancements to the industry.”

Flō’s digital coatings technology is achieved through multimaterial and multilayering techniques that expand customization and automation options, reduce production complexity, increase scalability and deliver consistent quality.

PPG Hi-Gard lens coating solutions provide a durable, scratch-resistant coating on ophthalmic lenses made from plastic lens materials. The optical quality of plastic lenses is maintained, and lenses coated with Hi-Gard lens coating are four to six times more abrasion resistant than uncoated lenses.

“Pairing PPG’s coatings expertise with Flō’s breakthrough manufacturing technology opens the door to completely transform the way optical products are designed and developed into future-ready solutions,” White said. “Flō’s technology has the potential to redefine the way optical lens products are created in prescription laboratories.”

“Flō shares PPG’s vision for a more sustainable future where lens coating stacks are created in a smarter, optimized and automated environment that expands flexibility, enhances quality and minimizes complexity,” said Jonathan Jaglom, Flō chairman and CEO. “Our path forward with PPG leverages untapped possibilities in the optical industry and draws upon our combined expertise.”

Flō will demonstrate its 3D printing technology featuring PPG Hi-Gard coatings at Vision Expo West, September 27-30, 2023, in Las Vegas. Visit the Flō team at stand # F10051 or click here to learn more about PPG Hi-Gard coatings.

Flō-Optics

Flō-Optics seeks to transform the ophthalmic market by providing digitized coating solutions through state-of-the-art Additive Manufacturing (AM) technology via multi-material and multi-layering techniques. This innovative approach allows ophthalmic labs enhanced possibilities regarding coating options that are both improved in terms of functionalities and offered at a lower price point. Our vision at Flō is to digitize all things optical using Additive Manufacturing. To learn more, visit www.flo-optics.com

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $17.7 billion in 2022. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

Hi-Gard, the PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Specialty Coatings and Materials