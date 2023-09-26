ON24 and NetLine Join Forces to Help Enterprise Customers Supercharge Reach and ROI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--According to McKinsey & Company, B2B companies with the best omnichannel experiences improve their market share by 10% annually. That’s why, today, ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading sales and marketing platform for B2B digital engagement, announced the ability for customers to extend the reach and impact of their digital marketing campaigns from within its platform by integrating a new promotional channel through NetLine, an Informa Business, and the world’s largest B2B content syndication lead generation network.

"To effectively engage and convert today’s modern buyer, enterprises need to deliver high-value content across multiple digital channels. But, executing an omnichannel strategy takes time and bandwidth that teams today just don’t have,” said Callan Young, Chief Marketing Officer, ON24. “We are excited to bring our customers a unique solution to this problem through our partnership with NetLine. Now, our customers will have a seamless process for promoting, amplifying, personalizing and repurposing digital marketing campaigns to boost their reach and pipeline growth, ultimately getting more results with fewer resources and advancing their success.”

Together, ON24 and NetLine will provide B2B marketers with one solution to create experiences, promote content and drive demand, including the ability to:

Expand audience reach by promoting upcoming webinars and digital events through content syndication

Improve lead quality by targeting specific audiences by vertical, region, account and persona, using first-party data

Streamline processes and lead flow with a direct integration between ON24, NetLine, CRM and/or marketing automation platforms

Repurpose content by promoting on-demand webinars and other assets to new audiences

Maximize ROI and improve cost-per-lead by distributing content across a network of media publications

"By combining NetLine’s robust content syndication network and ON24’s leading platform for digital engagement, we are equipping our customers with access to first-party data that can expedite deals,” said David Fortino, Chief Strategy Officer, NetLine. “This powerful combination will be a game-changer for marketers, enabling them to provide their audiences with highly relevant content and drive meaningful results for their businesses."

For more information on our partnership, please visit our site.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to re-imagine how companies engage, understand and build relationships with their audience in a digital world. Through our leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, powered by generative AI, businesses use our portfolio of webinar, virtual event and content experiences to drive engagement and generate first-party data, delivering revenue growth across the enterprise – from demand generation to customer success to partner enablement.

ON24 powers digital engagement for industry-leading customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 6 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers, enabling organizations to reach millions of professionals a month for billions of engagement minutes per year with all the first-party data being captured, generated and integrated from one place. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: “expect,” “convert,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

© 2023 ON24, Inc. All rights reserved. ON24 and the ON24 logo are trademarks owned by ON24, Inc., and are registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.

About NetLine

NetLine empowers B2B marketers to scale revenue via an all-in-one buyer engagement platform that delivers unparalleled buyer-level intent data and lead generation capabilities. NetLine's AudienceTarget™ technology drives prospect discovery, quality customer lead acquisition, and buyer engagement from real prospect intent as professionals consume content. Additionally, NetLine also operates INTENTIVE, the only buyer-level intent platform delivering real-time insights into "who" is truly and actively expressing intent within an account and uniquely delivers an industry first marriage of online and offline Event Intent datasets. Founded in 1994, NetLine is a part of Informa Tech, a FTSE 100 leading provider of market insight and market access to the global technology industry. Successful B2B Marketers Start with NetLine, visit www.netline.com