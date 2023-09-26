Glia and Insurity Partner to Enhance Claims Management Process for Customers and Agents

HARTFORD, Conn. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glia, the customer interaction leader unifying Digital Customer Service (DCS), phone, and automated self-service on a single platform, has partnered with Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers and MGAs. Through the partnership, Insurity will offer Glia’s Customer Interaction Platform as part of its solution, improving the customer experience while enabling brokers and agents to conduct business more seamlessly.

“ At Insurity, we believe the strategic use of modern technology can strengthen customer and agent relationships while saving effort and resources for all. The digital interaction with Glia supercharges this mission,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer at Insurity. " By unifying Glia’s digital-first technology with our insurance platform and AI capabilities, we enhance business value by reducing customer and agent servicing costs. Through a combined offering, we are helping insurance carriers and MGAs grow and succeed.”

Glia’s technology transforms how insurance providers interact with customers and agents by enabling seamless experiences across all channels—including chat, voice, video, and Co-Browsing. In addition to integration with Insurity’s customer and agent-facing portals, Insurity’s AI-powered chatbot is incorporated into the Glia framework, further expediting and removing friction from the process by offering automated support.

“ Insurity is a digital-first leader in the P&C insurance space who recognizes the power and value of interactions with policyholders and agents,” said Steve Kaish, SVP of Alliances at Glia. “ Together, we will not only enhance the customer experience and make self-service more effortless, but we will also help agents perform their jobs more conveniently and quickly. Glia-powered interactions drive conversions and provide a competitive differentiator for those looking to stand out from their competitors.”

About Glia

Glia redefines how businesses interact with customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies Digital Customer Service (DCS), traditional call center, and automation with a ChannelLess™ Architecture, empowering businesses to create the ideal mix of interactions and adapt on demand. The ability to easily shift volume between channels drives revenue, efficiency, and loyalty at the same time.

Glia has partnered with over 400 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a Great Place to Work for a third year in a row, the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1B by top tier investors. To learn more visit glia.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and the industry's most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.