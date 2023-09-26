Iron Bow Technologies Awarded Vendor of WSIPC RFP 23-02 Enterprise Cybersecurity & Risk Assessment Solutions

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iron Bow Technologies, the leading technology solutions provider to education, government, commercial, and healthcare markets, today announced that it has been named an awarded vendor by WSIPC under RFP 23-02 for Enterprise Cybersecurity and Risk Assessment Solutions.

The objective of this contract was to identify capable and trusted vendors who could provide comprehensive cybersecurity and risk assessment guidance that aligns with current industry standards and best practices for educational entities and public agencies.

As a member of the WSIPC Purchasing Program, more than 300 school districts and Educational Service Districts (ESD)s in Washington State, as well as educational and public agencies nationwide, will have access to cutting-edge technology support and services from Iron Bow and its industry partners.

“Education institutions face consistently evolving cybersecurity threats, aging legacy solutions, and a broad range of potential vulnerabilities from an increased reliance on technology,” said Don Cook, Vice President, SLED, Iron Bow Technologies. “We look forward to working with more schools in Washington and leveraging our expertise to provide enhanced security solutions that will protect their organizations, students and staff.”

“WSIPC empowers the K-12 community with the solutions they need so they can focus on what they do best, and we are confident Iron Bow will contribute to our goals,” said Dr. Dana Anderson, WSIPC CEO. “The software and services provided by the WSIPC Cooperative reach over a million students and we want to give them the best chance of remaining safe from cyberattacks. We look forward to working with Iron Bow to bring these next generation solutions to our members.”

For more information on using the WSIPC 23-02 contract, visit the Iron Bow partner page at: https://www.wsipc.org/purchasing/iron-bow-23-02. For more information about Iron Bow, please visit www.ironbow.com.

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a leading nextgen solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients' technology investments into robust business capabilities across the government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow’s global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives. Learn more at www.ironbow.com.