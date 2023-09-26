Start Campus Announces Partnership with Colt Technology Services

SINES, Portugal--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Start Campus, the company responsible for the development of 100% green energy ecosystems, today announced it has partnered with Colt Technology Services (Colt), the digital infrastructure company. This collaboration enables Colt to expand the footprint of its Colt IQ Network locally and globally, and make Start Campus's SINES Project its home to power the connectivity requirements of the customers. This partnership will enhance the current route into a comprehensive ecosystem that provides high capacity, diverse routing options, and ultra-low latency connectivity.

The SINES Project is one of the largest hyperscale data center ecosystems in Europe, acting as a gateway between Europe, Africa and the Americas. Powered by renewable and affordable energy, Start Campus offers a 100% sustainable campus powered by 24x7 renewable energy facilities resulting in a low total cost of operations for its customers. At the southwestern edge of Europe, the SINES Project at Start Campus is a unique location for subsea cables, with multiple providers planning to land their systems there, including EllaLink, which connects Europe, South America, and Africa. The location of the Sines Project enables Portugal to act as a connectivity hub for Europe, providing access via transatlantic cable landings and Colt’s terrestrial network routes.

“We are thrilled to partner with Colt, a company that shares our vision for sustainability,” says Afonso Salema, Chief Officer Executive (CEO) of Start Campus. “This partnership will enable us to explore innovative solutions that maximize efficiency while minimizing environmental impact. This partnership helps position Portugal as a leading global digital hub. We are eager to see what the future holds for this collaboration.”

“As Colt remains committed to bolstering our global digital infrastructure, our partnership with Start Campus marks a significant stride towards establishing the Iberian Peninsula as a pivotal global digital hub,” says Carlos Jesus, VP Global Service Delivery and Portugal Country Manager of Colt Technology Services. “We are also excited to partner with Start Campus because of our shared vision for sustainability. At Colt, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) is by design and embedded in everything we do, from intelligent network design to selecting our partners.”

In 2021, Start Campus announced the project SINES 4.0©, an hyperscale data center, with a capacity of up to 495 MW, in Sines, Portugal, representing an investment of up to €3.5 billion. It will be one of Europe’s largest data center campuses, responding to the large international technology companies' growing demand.

For more information about Colt, visit www.colt.net

For more information about Start Campus, visit www.startcampus.pt

About Start Campus

Start Campus is responsible for the development of the SINES Project, a Hyperscaler data center campus with a capacity of up to 495 MW in Sines, an investment of up to €3.5 billion. It will be one of the largest data center campuses in Europe and meets the growing demand from large international technology companies. It will create up to 1,200 direct highly skilled jobs and 8,000 indirect jobs by 2028. It is located in Sines and will benefit from all the strategic advantages such as seawater cooling systems, access to the high voltage electrical grid, connectivity through the connection to high capacity international networks of fiber optic cables with North America, Africa and South America. SINES Project will be one of the largest data center ecosystems with 100% green energy at competitive prices in a premium location in Europe, which is the perfect gateway to Europe and the world.

To learn more about Start Campus, visit www.startcampus.pt

About Colt Technology Services

Colt Technology Services (Colt) is a global digital infrastructure company which creates extraordinary connections to help businesses succeed. Powered by amazing people and like-minded partners, Colt is driven by its purpose: to put the power of the digital universe in the hands of its customers, wherever, whenever and however they choose.

Since 1992, Colt has set itself apart through its deep commitment to its customers, growing from its heritage in the City of London to more than 60 offices around the world. The powerful Colt IQ Network connects 222 cities and 32 countries with more than 1000 data centers, 51 Metropolitan Area Networks and over 31,000 buildings across Europe, Asia and North America’s largest business hubs. Privately owned, Colt is one of the most financially sound companies in the sector.

Obsessed with delivering industry-leading customer experience, Colt is guided by its dedication to customer innovation, by its values and its responsibility to its customers, partners, people and planet.