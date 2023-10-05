Airline Strategy Group Joins Forces with Seabury Aviation Advisory Group

John E. Luth, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seabury Capital Group, and Max Reilly, Senior Managing Director of Airline Strategy Group, have forged a strategic partnership that will combine the two global aviation advisory firms’ industry-leading platforms to deliver specialized solutions for empowering airlines to develop successful commercial airline strategies.(Photo: Business Wire)

John E. Luth, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seabury Capital Group, and Max Reilly, Senior Managing Director of Airline Strategy Group, have forged a strategic partnership that will combine the two global aviation advisory firms’ industry-leading platforms to deliver specialized solutions for empowering airlines to develop successful commercial airline strategies.(Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seabury Capital Group LLC’s global aviation practice (“Seabury”) and Airline Strategy Group, Inc. (“ASG”) have announced a strategic partnership that will combine the two global aviation advisory firms’ industry-leading platforms to drive performance excellence for airline clients.

As part of the strategic partnership, ASG will be rebranded to operate as a new entity, “Seabury Airline Strategy Group” or “SASG,” focused on delivering specialized solutions for empowering airlines to develop successful commercial airline strategies. SASG will leverage both companies’ expertise and deep industry experience to help airlines discover market opportunities, revenue strategies, and the right partnerships that enable them to adapt to changes in demand, economic conditions, capacity, and their financial landscape.

ASG provides network planning, revenue management, strategic partnership, and operations management services to airlines, enabling them to secure a profitable position in a complex and often volatile industry. ASG capabilities include commercial & strategic planning, revenue optimization, sales & distribution, product & retailing, strategic airline partnerships, airline operations management, and proprietary network & fleet forecasting tools. ASG offers clients direct access to industry specialists who first developed their expertise in management positions at leading airlines and then consulted worldwide with highly successful results for airlines of all sizes and models. The ASG team has previously worked with more than one hundred airlines and executed several hundred engagements across the globe to unlock significant incremental revenue with exceptional bottom-line results.

Seabury operates a number of specialty finance, investment and merchant banking, technology, and software companies, with a core focus anchored in aviation, aerospace & defense, and financial services, and technology. Since its founding in 1995, Seabury has executed more than 1,700 engagements for more than three hundred clients in over 65 countries, having advised on over $200 billion equity, debt, lease placements / restructurings transactions and $400 billion in aircraft orders (amounts in 2023 dollars equivalent).

“We are pleased to welcome ASG into Seabury’s global aviation investment banking and financial advisory practices,” said John E. Luth, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seabury Capital Group, emphasizing that the addition of “ASG’s advisory and tools capabilities to Seabury’s premier global aviation practice will afford our clients unparalleled advisory services in a very demanding industry.”

“At ASG, we have put together an incredibly strong team of more than 20 airline and data experts, and this partnership recognizes the talent in this team. Combining our commercial and operational airline expertise with Seabury’s capabilities is a win-win for Airline Strategy Group, Seabury, and our clients, as we can provide more comprehensive and integrated solutions,” commented Max Reilly, Senior Managing Director of Airline Strategy Group. “This exciting partnership will further support the continued growth of Airline Strategy Group and allow us to jointly develop our new practice areas: technology solutions and sustainability.”

“We are excited to be back with the Seabury brand, which is the premier global aviation advisory firm,” stated Michael R. Mankowski, Senior Managing Director of Airline Strategy Group. “It’s a logical step for Airline Strategy Group to form a strategic partnership with Seabury. Our long history of working together to serve our clients, expansive service offering, and collective vision makes this the best combination for both firms.”

ABOUT AIRLINE STRATEGY GROUP

Airline Strategy Group, Inc. (“ASG”), based in Washington DC, was established in 2021 to cater to the multifaceted needs of the global aviation sector. The firm provides specialized services tailored for airlines and other aviation stakeholders and has offices throughout North America and Europe.

The ASG team is comprised of professionals with backgrounds from respected industry players, including three former CEO’s and former ‘C’ suite airline executives. The team combines this firsthand airline experience with data scientists and technology experts to create integrated Commercial, Operational and technology solutions for airlines.

ASG's approach is anchored in pragmatism and deep industry knowledge. The firm excels in analyzing market trends, pinpointing revenue opportunities, building strategic alliances and improving the efficiency of aircraft and crew operations. Through these endeavors, ASG helps clients navigate the complexities of evolving customer behavior, periodic disruptions and the ever-changing competitive landscape.

With a commitment to data-driven insights and consistent strategy execution, ASG has steadily built its reputation in the aviation consultancy domain. More information about ASG's services and expertise can be found at www.airline-strategy.com.

ABOUT SEABURY CAPITAL GROUP

Seabury Capital Group LLC (“Seabury”) operates in over 20 countries on 5 continents in over 30 cities, several specialty finance, investment banking, technology, and software companies with a core focus in aviation, aerospace & defense, and financial services & technology. Since its founding in 1995, Seabury has taken ownership stakes in software and asset management businesses servicing the aviation and travel industries. Seabury has over $1.5 billion in assets and intends to leverage those resources to launch one or more specialized investment funds in aviation, travel, and technology in 2022, under a newly incorporated investment fund manager, Seabury Capital Management LLC.

Within the last few years, Seabury has expanded its portfolio by investing in early-stage startup companies within the financial technology industry and structured investment products. In addition, Seabury Capital owns and operates FINRA, NFA and FCA regulated investment banking services firms in the U.S. and U.K., respectively, serving external clients as well as assisting the companies in which Seabury has invested.

Seabury is headquartered in New York City, New York, USA, with professionals located in offices around the world. Reference Seabury at www.seaburycapital.com.

