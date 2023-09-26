Heartland Produce Company Chooses Automated Solution for Regulatory Compliance Documentation and More

KENOSHA, Wis. & SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heartland Produce Company, provider of the highest quality produce available for retailers and consumers, has adopted an automated solution to collect and maintain compliance documentation, demonstrating a commitment to food safety and enabling suppliers to meet the company’s standards more easily.

“All of us at Heartland Produce take pride in making food safety the top priority in everything we do – from how we handle and store product, to how we deliver it to our customers,” said Ryan Dietz, Heartland Produce Company president. “Partnering with our vendors on compliance documentation is a major part of the process and we are happy to have ReposiTrak support us in this arena.”

In addition to its full line of conventional, organic and locally grown fruits and vegetables, Heartland Produce also offers value-added “grab-and-go” items, packaged salads and fresh culinary herbs. Specific regulatory, legal and financial documentation is required of every supplier that is a part of the company’s supply chain.

“The goal is to automate compliance and provide support so that the Heartland Produce staff and their supplier partners aren’t spending as much time chasing down documents,” said Randy Fields, ReposiTrak chairman and CEO.

The ReposiTrak Compliance Management solution combines the use of advanced Optical Character Recognition and Artificial Intelligence technologies to automate the collection and management of supplier compliance documents and certifications. When documents are flagged as missing or out-of-date, ReposiTrak’s dedicated Customer Success Team will contact suppliers directly to make corrections. Compliance levels are available in real-time through a dashboard and automatic notifications are sent when issues arise.

Heartland Produce and its suppliers are now part of the world’s largest compliance and risk management network, with ReposiTrak’s more than 110,000 facility connections sharing documents and data to improve supply chain safety and increase product transparency.

About Heartland Produce Company

Heartland Produce Co. is a family-owned and operated wholesale produce distribution company based in Kenosha, WI. Serving retailers, wholesalers and processors throughout the upper Midwest, we are passionate about delivering consistently excellent results for our customers. We keep it real every day to provide the Midwest’s finest produce from our family to yours! More information is available at https://www.heartlandproduce.com/.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak, Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust, cloud-based solution suite to help trace the path of products and prepare for recalls; reduce risk and comply with regulatory requirements; reduce out of stocks, improve supply chain visibility; source and discover new vendors; and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. ReposiTrak is endorsed by numerous food trade associations including: the National Grocers Association (NGA), Retailer Owned Food Distributors & Associates (ROFDA) and QCS Purchasing Cooperative. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com/.