M Group Services Plant & Fleet Solutions Select Samsara and Motormax Collaboration to Deliver Next-Generation Vehicle Safety Solution

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--M Group Services Plant & Fleet Solutions (MGSPFS) — the fleet management operating business of leading essential infrastructure services provider M Group Services — has been working with Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, and UK-based fleet safety solutions provider, Motormax to deliver the next generation of in-vehicle safety systems to protect drivers, road users and citizens.

The industry-first collaboration combines Samsara's Connected Operations Cloud with a 360-degree camera solution from Motormax — warning drivers if a vehicle is being overloaded or if cranes, booms or stabilizers are stowed incorrectly. In the event of any issue, the driver is alerted immediately using visual and audible warnings via Motormax's Safetymax technology. Office-based transport managers are also notified immediately via automated email alerts sent to an online portal.

As a result, the cutting-edge system now gives 360-degree visibility in and around MGSPFS vehicles — either on the road or operating on-site — for both drivers and transport managers. It also includes Motomax’s side detection and left-turn alarm solutions which enable MGSPFS to align to Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS)* and Direct Vision Standard (DVS)** regulations.

“At M Group Services Plant & Fleet Solutions, our key safety message is that nothing is so important that we cannot take the time to do it safely. Our job is to keep the number of road traffic incidents to an absolute minimum because lives and jobs are at stake if we don’t. That’s why we turned to Samsara and Motormax," said Tony Draper, Director of Safety, Health, Environment and Quality (SHEQ) at M Group Services Plant & Fleet Solutions.

This industry collaboration puts safety at the center and is just one of the initiatives between MGSPFS and Samsara to improve fleet safety across more than 8,000 vehicles across its business. Samsara and Motormax have a successful history of working together since 2020 when Samsara was selected to help MGSPFS address one of its core values: putting people's health, well-being and safety first.

As a result, MGSPFS installed a Samsara video-based safety technology solution across its fleet — including dual-facing artificial intelligence (AI) dash cameras — that formed the foundation of a long-term safety programme for the business.

"Our ongoing relationship with an industry powerhouse like MGFPS shows just what can be achieved when you combine innovation, culture change with a single technology platform. Our platform, the collaboration with Motormax and MGSPFS’ unswerving commitment to safety with connected smart solutions that can make the world a safer place," said Philip van der Wilt, SVP EMEA, at Samsara.

"By harnessing vehicle telematics and 360-degree vehicle cameras and feeding them into Samsara's cloud platform, we have taken fleet safety to a whole new level. This solution is about using technology for good. It's about using technology to make our roads and vehicles safer. It’s about a commitment we all have to look out for one another," he said.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents

NOTES TO EDITORS

* FORS

The Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) is a UK-based voluntary accreditation scheme for fleet operators. The aim is to raise the level of quality within fleet operations and the FORS community to demonstrate an exemplary level of best practice in safety, efficiency and environmental protection. FORS is a voluntary accreditation scheme that is an effective way to demonstrate that the organization is a high-performing operator who goes well above the bare legal safety requirements.

** DVS

The Direct Vision Standard (DVS) for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) is a vision safety standard for all vehicles over 12 tonnes. It is based on a Vision Star rating supplied by the manufacturer of the vehicle and indicates how much a driver can see directly from their HGV cab in relation to other road users. It is currently enforced in London (inside the M25) and is run by Transport for London (TfL). Fines for non-compliant vehicles entering the DVS zone are £550 per day, with vehicle registrations checked automatically using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology. The initiative is expected to be rolled out to other cities and regions in the next couple of years.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

https://samsara.com/

About M Group Services Plant & Fleet Solutions

M Group Services Plant & Fleet Solutions is part of M Group Services and supports all of the Group’s businesses, providing commercially effective vehicles, plant and specialist equipment and ensuring that they are safe, compliant and fit for purpose throughout their operation.

www.mgroupservicespfs.com

About Motormax

Motormax designs safety systems providing fleet operators with pioneering, industry-leading solutions. With over 25 years’ of experience, innovation is at the forefront of the business, and since 2010 Motormax has designed and manufactured products in-house. Their experienced team work closely with customers to develop bespoke solutions helping to solve challenges faced by fleet operators, meeting industry standards and compliance. Motormax offer a complete end to end service, including consultancy, product design, installation and training backed up by exceptional aftersales service and support.

https://motormax.co.uk/