Horsesmouth Partners with i65® to Offer Medicare and Healthcare Planning Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Horsesmouth is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with i65, the premier Medicare and healthcare planning software from 65 Incorporated®. This collaboration will allow Horsesmouth members to access i65's cutting-edge suite of solutions at exclusive, discounted rates.

"Financial professionals can now seamlessly meet their clients' pressing demands for expert Medicare and healthcare planning guidance," said William T. Nicklin, Chief Executive Officer at Horsesmouth. "By combining the ongoing professional education, marketing, client education, and expert support of our Savvy Medicare Planning® program with 65 Incorporated’s industry-leading software and services provides advisors with everything they need to start guiding clients through the uncertain terrain of healthcare planning in retirement."

Members of Horsesmouth's Savvy Medicare Planning program are now eligible for a 10 percent discount on i65 services. Members of the Master Membership program can access an even greater 25 percent discount.

i65 offers customizable reports tailored to meet advisors' specific needs, including:

The i65 Needs Assessment , pinpoints risks and opportunities for pre-retirees approaching Medicare enrollment.

The iEstimate , provides invaluable assistance for clients in planning their healthcare and long-term care expenses in retirement.

The Medicare RoadMap , a guide for clients navigating the intricate process of Medicare enrollment.

The Medicare Plan Selection Report, delivers tailored and data-driven Medicare plan recommendations

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Horsesmouth and bring our innovative Medicare software to their extensive network of financial advisors," added Diane Omdahl, RN, MS, 65 Incorporated Co-Founder. "This transformative partnership equips professionals with the essential tools to engage in meaningful and informed conversations with clients about Medicare and healthcare planning for their retirement years."

As more advisors seek to offer comprehensive financial planning, Horsesmouth continues meeting the demand to provide education and software on topics like Medicare, Social Security, estate planning, and more. i65 joins Holistiplan and College Aid Pro in Horsesmouth's growing suite of software partner solutions that complement its educational programs.

To learn more about Horsesmouth's Medicare planning resources, visit horsesmouth.com/medicare.

For additional information on Horsesmouth's upcoming Social Security and Medicare workshops and other events, visit horsesmouth.com/events.

About Horsesmouth

Horsesmouth helps financial professionals educate their clients and grow their businesses. We serve financial advisors, planners, agents, accountants and other professionals. The Horsesmouth team is guided by extensive primary research and two decades of experience at the nexus of financial education, marketing and technology. The company is headquartered in midtown Manhattan.

About i65

i65, developed by 65 Incorporated®, is a software platform that provides individualized, expert guidance and a plan for Medicare as a part of retirement, including all the costs associated with it. With a focus on delivering unbiased and easily comprehensible Medicare guidance, i65 provides financial professionals with powerful tools to integrate Medicare planning into retirement discussions.