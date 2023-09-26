Bringing Love to NRG Stadium: David's Bridal Announces Deal with Fan Favorite Franchise Houston Texans

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--David's Bridal, LLC (“David’s”), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, today announced its official sponsorship of the Houston Texans as part of their national “The Things We Do for Love” campaign. As part of the agreement, David’s Bridal will be the presenting partner of the Houston Texans Cheerleaders’ arrival photos and will sponsor the Texans’ Gameday Fit social series. The deal marks the first time David’s has teamed up with a National Football League team.

“ As we look to partner with amazing organizations, our first thought is aligning to our customers - and our brides and bridesmaids are sports lovers. Partnering with the Houston Texans makes perfect sense due to our strong store base and ecommerce business in Texas,” said Kelly Cook, President, Brand, Technology and Finance, David’s Bridal. “ We’re thrilled our customers can now connect gameday with their Big Day. This is an amazing opportunity for the Texans to engage a powerful group of Dream Makers, our employees, and millions of David’s Bridal Diamond Loyalty members and customers. Local brides, bridesmaids, and party go-ers have long turned to us, and we look forward to serving more as we support the team and the entire Texans community.”

“ David’s Bridal is a well-known, powerful brand and we’re thrilled for them to join our team,” said Jerry Angel, Senior Vice President of Partnerships, Houston Texans. “ This is an ideal partnership to help us further connect with all members of our fanbase – this season and beyond.”

“The Things We Do for Love” campaign celebrates all that David’s has to offer in serving the modern bride, bridesmaid, and party go-er. This includes exclusive bridal gowns starting at $199, extraordinary bridesmaid dresses starting at $99, the Diamond program which helps brides win a FREE honeymoon, and Pearl by David’s which enables brides to plan their wedding, choose vendors, and set up a wedding website – all in one app.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing guests for all of life’s special occasions, David’s Bridal is built on the ethos of making dreams happen. We believe everyone deserves to have the dress of their dreams regardless of style, preference, shape, size, or budget. As Dream Makers, we are kind, enthusiastic, and bold. We live to serve her, and it is our mission to help anyone, and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David’s Bridal is dedicated to innovating solutions which serve her including Pearl by David’s, which includes a wedding website, a universal wedding registry, a robust wedding checklist, and a new vendor marketplace which beautifully pairs brides to their perfect vendor partners. David’s also launched the industry’s only loyalty program Bridal Diamond Loyalty Program. This program, with over 2 million members, provides perks and deals from partners like The Black Tux, Shutterfly, Mally Beauty, Little Tuxedos, Diamond Nexus, and much more, plus provides brides an opportunity to win a free honeymoon. With more than 190 stores located across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, prom, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. David’s recently launched #frontlinefierce Philanthropy Program dedicated to amplifying the heroism, fearlessness, and bravery of those who serve others in their community. To learn more about David’s Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.