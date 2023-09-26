Reveal Group Awarded Approved Partner Status for SS&C Blue Prism Document Automation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reveal Group, a leading provider of intelligent automation services in North America, proudly announces attaining SS&C Blue Prism Document Automation Approved Status. Building on a decade-long partnership, Reveal Group is the first SS&C Blue Prism partner to achieve this status and implement the solution for a valued client.

Reveal Group’s partnership with SS&C Blue Prism empowers customers to achieve digital transformation goals. These goals are now made more achievable with the ability to turn handwritten documents into actionable, decision-ready information 80% faster than manually.

Reveal Group’s experts recognized SS&C Blue Prism Document Automation’s ability to digitize handwritten text early on. This insight enabled them to develop a highly successful and replicable solution to deliver across healthcare, insurance, banking, and government organizations where precise document extraction is imperative. The remarkable success of this solution led Reveal Group to win SS&C Blue Prism’s 2023 Partner Innovation Award for its work at one of America’s most prominent nonprofit healthcare organizations.

"SS&C’s acquisition of Blue Prism brings a significant advantage through its integration with the Chorus platform," said Xavier Hanson, Partner at Reveal Group. "SS&C Blue Prism Chorus Document Automation is incredibly powerful with handwriting extraction. Achieving Approved Partner status represents the massive value we can generate for our clients by combining multiple Intelligent Automation tools. I'm very excited for what the future holds and the problems we'll continue to solve leveraging the suite of tools SS&C Blue Prism brings to the table."

“SS&C Blue Prism is excited to have the Reveal Group attain the SS&C Blue Prism Document Automation Partner Status,” said Daud Yamin, V.P. Partners, SS&C Blue Prism Americas. “The status means Reveal Group has reached a level of competency, which will lead to best quality DA deployments. Reveal Group’s commitment to SS&C Intelligent Automation solutions continues to grow, which puts them in the top echelons of SS&C Blue Prism partners”.

In addition to the SS&C Blue Prism Document Automation Approved Partner Status, Reveal Group’s impressive list of achievements includes the SS&C Blue Prism Cloud Approved status as well as triple certifications of Platinum Capability, Platinum Delivery, and Silver Managed Service Provider status.

About Reveal Group

Reveal Group is an award-winning, industry leading, and highly accredited Intelligent Automation services company. We have been helping clients Automate Better™ since 2005. Our expert team implements automation solutions that deliver significant economic payback and improve business performance, fast. For more information, visit www.revealgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com. Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.