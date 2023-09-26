Inszone Insurance Services Grows Footprint with Sanfilippo & Sons Insurance Services LLC Acquisition

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of benefits, personal, and commercial lines insurance, announced its acquisition of Sanfilippo & Sons Insurance Services LLC, out of San Jose, CA.

Founded in 1960 by Roy Sanfilippo, Sanfilippo & Sons Insurance Services LLC has been a trusted name in the insurance industry for over six decades. Roy's journey began as a one-man operation, supported by his family of eight children. His genuine care for people and strong relationship with both customers and insurance carriers, along with his personable nature, laid the foundation for the agency's success. Roy treated every customer, regardless of the premium size, with equal respect and dedication, making exceptional service the guiding principle of the agency.

Throughout the years, the agency flourished, and Roy was joined by his sons, Rick, Dave, and Roy Jr. Their collective focus on service excellence became the driving force behind the agency's prosperity. Upholding the mantra of "service, service, and service" instilled by their father, the team at Sanfilippo & Sons Insurance Services LLC has consistently delivered top-notch service to their customers, leading to an outstanding policyholder retention rate consistently above 90%, a testament to their exceptional customer satisfaction.

"We're excited about the potential that Sanfilippo & Sons Insurance Services brings to Inszone," remarked Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services. "Their presence in San Jose underscores a significant opportunity for growth in the region. Leveraging their expertise, we aim to tap into new markets and expand our reach. This acquisition signifies not just a union of two businesses but a shared vision for future expansion and prosperity."

As a result of this merger, clients of Sanfilippo & Sons Insurance Services LLC can look forward to a seamless transition, with the dedicated team continuing to serve them from their current location in San Jose, CA. Furthermore, customers will benefit from an expanded Inszone Insurance platform, providing them with access to an even wider range of insurance solutions and valuable resources.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 40 locations across California, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Utah, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.

