Weave Partners with Affirm to Expand Payment Options for Patients

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience platform for small and medium-sized healthcare businesses, today announced a new partnership with Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth. Now available to thousands of Weave’s customers, this collaboration provides flexible payment options for eligible patients, making it easier for them to access and afford the care they need.

By partnering with Affirm, Weave customers can offer their patients pay-over-time financing with as low as 0% APR. Affirm is directly integrated with Weave payments, so patients can apply to pay with Affirm in a matter of seconds, and spread out their payments over time, easing the burden of upfront costs and providing an additional payment option for dental, optometry, veterinary, or medical practices. This partnership will not only benefit patients but also allow healthcare practices to receive payments quicker than before.

“Collecting payments is one of the most important parts of the patient's journey. A smooth and efficient payment process can help to create a positive patient experience, build trust, and encourage repeat business, which is why we are excited to partner with Affirm,” said Branden Neish, Chief Product & Technology Officer of Weave. “By providing more flexible and affordable payment options, we are empowering patients to take control of their healthcare and ensuring that cost doesn’t prevent them from receiving the care they need.”

By expanding the payment options available to patients, Weave and Affirm aim to remove barriers to care and ensure everyone has access to the healthcare services they need. The partnership reflects the shared commitment of both companies to make patients’ payment experience more seamless and revolutionize the way healthcare practices handle payments.

“By partnering with Weave, thousands of healthcare practices can now seamlessly add Affirm’s transparent and flexible payment options at checkout,” said Wayne Pommen, Chief Revenue Officer of Affirm. “Patients are eager to pay over time without junk fees, late fees, or compounding interest, and now these businesses can address that demand.”

To learn more about Weave’s payment solutions, visit www.getweave.com/weave-payments/.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law license 60DBO-111681