Fairbanks Morse Defense Teams with Massa Products Corporation and Industrias Ferri S.A. to Expand Product, Service Capabilities

BELOIT, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (Arcline), is expanding its product and service capabilities through agreements with Massa Products Corporation (Massa) and Industrias Ferri S.A. (Ferri).

Through its exclusive North American maritime defense agreement with Massa, a longstanding leader in cutting-edge design and manufacturing of sonar and ultrasonic products, Fairbanks Morse Defense expands its service capabilities with sonar transducer systems, cables, and connectors.

“Massa Products Corporation is excited to collaborate with FMD,” said Dawn F. Massa Stancavish, President/CEO & CINO, Massa Products Corporation. “We feel that competency is our bond at a time when our Navy needs to count on the industry to deliver high-quality reliable products and services in real-time.”

Industrias Ferri S.A. has supported maritime industry clients as a leading manufacturer of deck equipment and auxiliary machinery for over five decades. This sales and service agreement will expand the breadth of product and service offerings of Fairbanks Morse Defense by bolstering the company’s ability to provide U.S. Navy, Military Sealift Command, and U.S. Coast Guard customers with OEM equipment, parts, overhauls, and other services for accommodation ladders, gangways, and other deck machinery.

“Ferri is dedicated to providing high-quality manufacturing and support to the maritime industry. We have developed our technical expertise for over 50 years, and we look forward to bringing this knowledge and skill to our new collaboration with Fairbanks Morse Defense,” said Patricio Fernández, CEO, Industrias Ferri S.A.

In addition to providing support for turnkey service solutions for Fairbanks Morse Defense customers, Massa and Ferri will have access to FMD’s global network of highly trained field service technicians and the defense contractor’s strategically located service centers.

“Massa and Ferri are highly respected leaders in their fields, and our collaborations with them increase our ability to respond quickly to our customer’s needs with the right parts, services, and maintenance so they are always mission ready,” said Jay McFadyen, Chief Commercial Officer and President of FMD Services.

Fairbanks Morse Defense currently powers more than 80% of the Navy’s ships with medium-speed applications. The defense contractor has rapidly expanded its array of best-in-class marine technologies, OEM parts, and turnkey services for marine defense customers through expansion and the acquisitions of companies such as Ward Leonard, Hunt Valve, Maxim Watermakers, Federal Equipment Company, Research Tool & Die, and Welin Lambie. Additional exclusive product and service capability agreements can be found on the Fairbanks Morse Defense website.

About Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD)

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) builds, maintains, and services the most trusted naval power and propulsion systems on the planet. For nearly a century, Fairbanks Morse Defense has been a principal supplier of a growing array of leading marine technologies, OEM parts, and turnkey services to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, and Canadian Coast Guard. FMD stands ready to rapidly support the systems that power military fleets without compromising safety or quality. In times of peace and war, the experienced engineers, sailors, and technicians of FMD demonstrate our commitment to supporting the mission and vision of critical global naval operations wherever and whenever needed. FMD is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management.

To learn more, visit www.FairbanksMorseDefense.com.

About Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation is a 3rd Generation woman-run family business. They are the only Electroacoustic company that has continuity in innovation and production of sonar and ultrasonics that can be directly traced to the dawn of the industry. Massa continues to challenge the boundaries of what’s possible with its leading expertise in technology, product design, and production. Founded by industry pioneer Frank Massa, the company has been a pioneer in the development and advancement of sonar since 1945. Massa is committed to creating and building new naval products that go beyond the state of the art and represents the only American electroacoustic sensors and systems company with the institutional knowledge, culture, and workforce to continue bringing the same level of innovation and expertise to market for nearly 80 years.

To learn more, visit https://www.massa.com/.

About Industrias Ferri S.A.

For over 50 years, Ferri has specialized in making equipment for all types of maritime vessels, complying with the most rigorous requirements of performance and reliability. Committed to innovation and technical expertise, Ferri has developed a reputation as a leading manufacturer of high-quality deck equipment and auxiliary machinery.

To learn more, visit https://ferri-sa.es/en