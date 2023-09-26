Gapsquare and Mind the Gender Gap, Inc. Partner to Help HR and Compensation Leaders Implement Data-led Pay Equity Strategies

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gapsquare™, a leading pay equity analytic solution from XpertHR®, and Mind the Gender Gap™, a US-based strategy firm that specializes in pay equity, today announced a partnership designed to help HR and Compensation leaders in the US reduce operating risk, while at the same time improving both human and business outcomes.

Recent research led by XpertHR found that three quarters of HR and business leaders say addressing pay equity is a priority. Yet, 55% say that the complexities of pay equity analysis remains a top barrier to achieving equity.

Dr. Zara Nanu MBE, Director of Fair Future of Work Strategy at XpertHR and Gapsquare Founder, said: “To meet this rising pressure, Gapsquare and Mind the Gender Gap are committed to helping HR and Compensation leaders adopt a data-driven approach to pay equity. Together we offer a comprehensive suite of pay equity analytics software, tools, and consulting services that aim to transform companies so they can stay ahead of the rapidly changing pay equity legal landscape.”

HR and Compensation leaders will benefit from the power of Gapsquare pay equity analytics, combined with Mind the Gender Gap’s strategic advisory services to:

Achieve fair pay - Maintain an accurate and personalized view of your pay gaps at any time. Instantly identify pay disparities by layering customizable filters of attributes and meet fair pay goals and budget targets with scenario modeling. Adopt focused action planning to address root causes and turn pay equity into your competitive advantage.

Reduce risk - Comply with mandatory reporting deadlines and laws and proactively prepare for pending pay transparency legislation. Embrace strategies to ensure your company is delivering on their commitments and mitigating potential legal, reputational and business risk.

Increase operational and cost efficiencies - Save time and resources with pre-built reports that help you understand and communicate where your pay gaps are. Monitor pay equity across compensation to make decisions that are equitable for every new hire, promotion, or transfer. Take action to convey your narrative with greater clarity and achieve your pay equity goals.

Miloney Thakrar, Founder of Mind the Gender Gap, said: “Many companies struggle to translate their data into meaningful action and change, and that’s where my strategy firm [Mind the Gender Gap] usually steps in. It’s not just about staying in legal compliance, it’s about changing company culture.”

To get the insights HR and Compensation leaders need and turn pay equity data into action get in touch with Gapsquare, from XpertHR, and Mind the Gender Gap or download the XpertHR 2023 Pay Equity and Transparency Study.

ENDS

About Gapsquare

Gapsquare™, from XpertHR®, is a pay equity analytics solution that empowers HR and compensation professionals to establish fair pay organization-wide, improve employee engagement, and mitigate risk. Gapsquare allows users to maintain a continuous, targeted, and personalized view of the pay gaps at their organization so they can quickly build data-led strategies to achieve their pay equity, talent, and diversity goals. Our clients include Conde Nast, Weiden + Kennedy, and Osborne Clarke.

About XpertHR®

Global leader XpertHR empowers organizations to shape HR strategy, manage employee risk, and embrace diverse talent ecosystems to create equitable, high-performing, and purposeful workplaces. Since 2002, the data analytics and intelligent solutions provider has earned a reputation for providing expert insights, trusted resources, and practical tools to help customers achieve greater efficiency, improve compliance, and increase employee engagement. XpertHR is proud to be part of the LexisNexis® Risk Solutions portfolio within RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. To learn more, visit xperthr.com.

About Mind the Gender Gap, Inc.

Mind the Gender Gap™, Inc. is a boutique strategy firm that helps forward-thinking companies leverage data storytelling to achieve fair pay—the easy way. Founded in 2018, Mind the Gender Gap has worked with a broad range of clients–from nonprofits to startups to Fortune 500 companies–including Accenture, Sila Nanotechnologies, and Women Tech Founders, among others.

To learn more about Mind the Gender Gap, Inc., visit https://www.mindthegendergap.org or follow us on LinkedIn.