Northeast Georgia Health System and Anthem Announce New Two-Year Extension

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia have extended a new two-year agreement with the health system’s facilities – including all Northeast Georgia Medical Center hospitals, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group practices, Urgent Care locations, Georgia Heart Institute locations, Laurelwood, long-term care facilities and other outpatient facilities – in Anthem’s network guaranteeing continued access for Anthem members with employer-based health plans.

“We are pleased at the collaborative nature of the discussions and at the willingness of both parties to work together to ensure our patients have certainty about their access to services at NGHS,” said Steve McNeilly, chief operating officer of population health and vice president of managed care operations for NGHS. “Because of this new agreement, our community can confidently choose Anthem when they enter open enrollment this fall.”

“We are pleased to have extended an agreement that continues to make quality health care accessible for our members across Northeast Georgia,” said Robert Bunch, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia. “We value our collaborative relationship with NGHS as we work together to tackle healthcare affordability and improve lives and communities for the Georgians we mutually serve.”

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Anthem is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@AnthemBCBS_News or https://www.linkedin.com/company/anthembcbs/ on LinkedIn.

About Northeast Georgia Health System

Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is a non-profit on a mission of improving the health of our community in all we do. Our team cares for more than 1 million people across the region through five hospitals and a variety of outpatient locations. Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) has campuses in Gainesville, Braselton, Winder, Dahlonega and Demorest – with a total of more than 850 beds and more than 1,300 medical staff members representing more than 60 specialties. Learn more at www.nghs.com.