US Army Purchases CleanTech Laser Cleaning System to Streamline Maintenance at Fort Liberty

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced it finalized an order from Fort Liberty, one of the largest military installations in the world, for an LPC-3000-CTHD CleanTech laser blasting system for fleet and equipment maintenance.

"This is the first 3000-CTHD laser cleaning system that we have sold to the Army," commented Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "Our CleanTech and DefenseTech products continues to help the military stay mission-ready by providing cutting-edge, eco-friendly technology that meets military standards."

The CleanTech LPC-3000-CTHD is the most powerful laser cleaning system the military has bought from Laser Photonics to date. Fort Liberty, formerly known as Fort Bragg and several other military facilities, chose Laser Photonics as their supplier for laser cleaning technology due to the company's dependable, effective, and easy-to-implement products. Operators at the base will utilize the technology to maintain and clean vehicles and other equipment in a time-efficient and cost-effective manner.

For more information about the CleanTech line of laser cleaning systems, please visit: https://www.laserphotonics.com or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

CleanTech Handheld LPC-3000-CTHD

The CleanTech LPC-3000-CTHD by Laser Photonics is a high-power 3000W laser cleaning, roughing and surface preparation system designed to remove rust, coatings, and almost anything else from a wide variety of surfaces. This laser cleaning system utilizes the latest laser technology to provide superior results while being safer and more eco-friendly than traditional abrasive cleaning methods.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting, and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC’s new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology, and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC’s “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.