REV Business Selects Aria Billing Cloud to Modernize and Automate Billing and Subscription Processes Across All Lines of Business

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aria Systems, the leader in empowering enterprises to accelerate subscription and usage-based revenue growth, today announced that REV Business, Louisiana’s largest privately owned telecommunications network, has selected Aria Billing Cloud to modernize billing and subscription management operations and further digitize the operator’s back-office technology systems. REV Business delivers video, internet, phone, and security services to business and residential subscribers across the state. Once implemented, Aria will support all lines of business.

REV Business will add Aria to its best-of-breed technology stack, which also includes Salesforce Customer 360. Aria and Salesforce have partnered to provide communications service providers (CSPs) with an integrated platform for billing and CRM, giving CSPs the ability to quickly develop and deploy new products and deliver more personalized services to subscribers.

“We needed a billing solution provider that would enable us to streamline and automate billing activity across thousands of subscriber accounts while also helping us enhance customer service,” said Aubry Henkel, vice president of Information Systems and IT at REV Business. “Aria stood out as the solution of choice due to its native cloud, API-based billing platform, its partnership and integration with Salesforce, and its strong track record of success in the telecommunications industry with customers such as EXA, Liberty Latin America, M1, and others. We also found the Aria team to be extremely flexible and easy to work alongside.”

With roots that trace back to the single phone line days of the 1930s, REV Business had been managing a legacy back-office system that was becoming complex and challenging for internal partners while also requiring further future-proofing and enhanced cyber security. As a result, sales representatives occasionally struggled to promptly configure quotes using the existing product catalog. Additionally, the training and acclimating of new salespeople was increasingly a time-consuming process, and customer service agents lacked access to centralized billing data needed to respond to subscriber inquiries with speed and precision.

With Aria, REV Business expects to dramatically improve efficiencies across all billing processes, increase the frequency of billing, and leverage Aria’s dunning capabilities to reduce revenue leakage as the company embarks on a five-year growth plan.

“An inflection point has been reached in the telecommunications industry,” said Tom Dibble, President & CEO at Aria Systems. “Operators of all sizes recognize the critically important role a modern and agile cloud billing system plays in launching new services, enhancing subscriber experiences, and accelerating revenue growth. Together with Salesforce, we have a joint solution that is incredibly valuable to CSPs, and we continue to see tremendous interest and momentum as a result. We’re excited to welcome REV Business to Aria’s growing portfolio of telecommunications customers.”

About Aria Systems

Aria enables enterprises to automate complex usage and subscription billing in an agile market environment. Aria Billing Cloud is top-rated by leading research firms, and innovative enterprises including Adobe, Comcast, Experian, Subaru, and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate ideation, become customer centric, and grow recurring revenues. For more information, visit: www.ariasystems.com.

About REV

Established in 2020 – with the merging of three local and storied telecom providers – and rebranded in 2022, REV is the combined parent company of Reserve Telephone Company (RTC), EATEL/EATEL Business and Vision Communications. The combined company, with nearly 250 years of collective communications service, operates as Louisiana’s largest, locally owned, telecommunications network.

With over 2,790 miles of fiber and nearly 400 employees, REV (and the organization’s suite of business services offered by REV Business) connects more than 60,000 customers in their homes and places of work.

For more information about REV and the provider’s new brand and continued commitment to localism, please visit www.letsrev.com – New Name. Same Local Company.