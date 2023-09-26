Soracom Partners with UScellular to Deliver Affordable IoT Data with US Local Profile

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, today announced that it has partnered with UScellular to offer a new IoT data plan designed to both simplify data costs and ensure future-proof regulatory compliance for IoT use cases that may require a local profile for devices in the United States.

Soracom's new Plan-US offers nationwide, multicarrier 4G, 5G, LTE-M and NB-IoT data, including major U.S. carriers and regional carriers for maximum coverage density even in remote, rural areas. Affordable monthly data packages make deployment costs clear and predictable, with bundles available from 1MB up to 10GB to support IoT deployments at every stage from prototyping to full deployment. Plan-US also includes the ability to add profiles for global roaming or maximum multicarrier coverage as needed via Soracom Subscription Containers while maintaining bundled pricing.

"Coverage you can count on is everything in IoT, thus we have looked for ways to provide denser coverage for less populated areas in the U.S.," said Kenta Yasukawa, CTO and co-founder of Soracom. "For customers with predictable data needs, Soracom Plan-US combines the simplicity of bundled data with the power of cloud-native 5G, LTE-M, and NB-IoT to put IoT projects on a fast track to scale."

“We’re excited to work with Soracom to provide a seamless wireless experience for our customers with IoT and M2M application needs and help get them connected wherever they are,” said Kim Kerr, senior vice president, enterprise sales and operations for UScellular.

Plan-US is available now and includes Soracom's industry-leading network management console and API at no added cost and provides access to a wide range of advanced platform services, from data visualization and remote device access to secure private networking. For complete plan and pricing details, visit www.soracom.io/plan-us.

About Soracom

Soracom is a technology partner to more than 20,000 startups, SMBs and enterprises, connecting more than 5 million IoT devices globally. Soracom offers robust solutions specifically designed to make it easy to build, operate, and scale IoT deployments. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market, makes it easy to connect to any cloud, and offers access to a worldwide partner ecosystem. More information is available at www.soracom.io.

