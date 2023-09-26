Franklin Templeton Expands Partnership with Janney to Deliver Canvas Custom Indexing Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Franklin Templeton today announces an expanded partnership with Janney Montgomery Scott LLC to deliver a suite of tax-managed S&P based-index strategies through its Custom Indexing capabilities. The eight tax-managed Separately Managed Accounts (SMA) will give Janney financial advisors access to Canvas, Franklin Templeton’s leading Custom Indexing platform developed by its O’Shaughnessy Asset Management team.

“This marks another milestone for Franklin Templeton, furthering our position as a top SMA provider through differentiated tax management and customization capabilities,” said Roger Paradiso, Head of Product Solutions for Franklin Templeton. “Canvas will give Janney financial advisors a differentiated digital solution with innovative tools and operational assurance to strengthen client relationships by further personalizing investment management. We are excited to be expanding the reach of Canvas.”

The tax-managed strategies seek to deliver similar pre-tax returns as their tracked index while outperforming on an after-tax basis. The initial SMA product lineup includes:

Franklin Templeton S&P 500 – Tax Managed

Franklin Templeton S&P 500 Growth – Tax Managed

Franklin Templeton S&P 500 Value – Tax Managed

Franklin Templeton Dow Jones US Select Dividend – Tax Managed

Franklin Templeton S&P 400 – Tax Managed

Franklin Templeton S&P 600 – Tax Managed

Franklin Templeton S&P 1500 – Tax Managed

Franklin Templeton S&P ADR – Tax Managed

After selecting a base index, advisors can shape portfolios according to client values by leveraging Canvas’ 50+ values-based tilts and exclusions. Furthermore, individual positions, sectors, industries, and countries can be restricted to adjust for client risk profile, private-market exposure, and/or additional values.

“At Janney, we continually look for innovative and leading solutions to help our Advisors meet client needs and enhance their overall wealth management advice. We’re thrilled to offer Canvas on our platform as this solution provides our Advisors the capability to solve deeper client needs with tax management and customization while delivering tax alpha,” said Lindsey Tracey, Head of Advisory Solutions at Janney.

Canvas’ web-based platform empowers advisors to easily create personalized and diversified portfolios targeting attractive after-tax returns. Venturing beyond traditional Direct Indexing, Canvas is a holistic technology focused on giving advisors more investment solutions, increased control, and the tools and efficiency to scale their businesses. It’s an example of Franklin Templeton’s commitment to providing differentiated outcomes and real customization to the broader investment community.

Franklin Templeton is a leading provider in the high-growth SMA industry, with approximately $116 billion in SMA assets under management as of June 30, 2023.

About Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney is a leading full-service wealth management, capital markets, and asset management firm dedicated to putting client needs first. We are committed to providing individuals, families, businesses, and institutions with tailored financial advice to help reach their personal or business goals.

We focus on building strong relationships, supported by a foundation of trust and performance. With a history of strength and stability, an ability to execute, and a culture of service and collaboration, we continue to deliver on our mission of offering the highest standard of success in financial relationships.

Janney is an independently-operated subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the New York Stock Exchange, and Securities Investor Protection Corporation. Additional company information is available at www.janney.com.

About O’Shaughnessy Asset Management

O’Shaughnessy Asset Management is a quantitative management firm, part of Franklin Templeton and based in Stamford, CT. OSAM has over 25 years of investment experience focused on concentrated, factor-based portfolio construction; SMA delivery; and is a leader in delivering tax-optimized investment solutions via its Canvas platform.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of July 31, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

