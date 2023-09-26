Fish Head Farms, Inc Announces Exclusive Distribution and Sales Agreement With Metro Turf Specialists

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Fish Head Farms, Inc is announcing an exclusive sales, marketing, and distribution agreement with Metro Turf Specialists, for FISH SH!T. The agreement between the companies is for the golf and turf markets in Long Island, New York City, Westchester County, and areas within The Hudson Valley.

Fish Head Farms, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes FISH SH!T, the most robust beneficial bacteria product available for use in the Agricultural, Golf Course Maintenance, Cannabis and Plant Industries. With over 4,000 specific and distinct species of microbes in every bottle, and billions of microbes in every dose, FISH SH!T is 100% organic, OMRI, CDFA, USDA Bio Preferred, and CFIA certified.

The unique combination of microorganisms in FISH SH!T provides a range of benefits to grasses and soil. The microbes in FISH SH!T are designed to break down complex organic and synthetic matter and release essential nutrients into the soil. FISH SH!T aids grass growth and development by increasing root growth, root diameter, soil water holding capacity, microbial activity, and nutrient availability.

There are over 15,000 golf courses in the United States, with hundreds of courses located in the greater New York City Metro area. FISH SH!T provides a unique opportunity for golf course superintendents to utilize the product on all areas of the golf course and help with improving germination rates, enhancing root zones, boosting nutrient availability, ensuring compliance in areas where NPK usage is not allowed, and providing a product which is safe to use near waterways and aquifers.

Joe Blanchard, Fish Head Farms Chief Revenue Officer, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Metro Turf Specialists, a highly regarded company in the Golf and Turf Industry. Metro Turf Specialists has outstanding relationships in the golf and turf market in the greater New York City Metro Area and has been providing the highest level of support to their customer base for over 50 years.”

Todd Apgar, Vice President of Metro Turf Specialists added, “We are very excited to add FISH SH!T to our current offering, as we are confident that this unique and effective product will help improve turf conditions and make our customers days a little smoother.”

ABOUT FISH HEAD FARMS

Fish Head Farms (www.fishheadfarms.com) is a privately owned business that focuses on using aquaculture, organic processes, and eco-friendly technologies, to bring unique and effective products to the Agricultural, Golf Course Maintenance, Cannabis and Plant industries.

ABOUT METRO TURF SPECIALISTS

Metro Turf Specialists is a family owned and operated turf and ornamental business, which was founded in Westchester County, New York, in 1966.

For inquires please reach out to your Metro Turf Specialists Sales Representative at (203) 748-GOLF