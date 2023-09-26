Cybin Announces Agreement with Fluence to Support Scaling of EMBARK Training for CYB003 Phase 3 Trial

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cybin Inc. (NYSE American:CYBN) (NEO:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative psychedelic-based treatment options, today announced an agreement with Fluence, a leading continuing education organization in psychedelic therapy, to support the streamlining and scaling of Cybin’s EMBARK facilitator training program in preparation for a multi-site, global Phase 3 trial of CYB003, its proprietary deuterated psilocybin analog in development for the potential treatment of major depressive disorder (“MDD”). This streamlined model of psychedelic facilitation training, known as EMBARK for Clinical Trials (“EMBARKCT”), is designed for individuals with existing experience, knowledge, and skills in psychedelic facilitation.

Under the terms of the agreement, Fluence will support Cybin in the selection and training of facilitators for the planned Phase 3 trial. Fluence will also create supplemental video content and provide asynchronous and synchronous training in service of augmenting and verifying facilitator competencies.

“ The partnership with Fluence is another important part of our readiness planning as we prepare to advance our CYB003 program toward pivotal studies,” said Doug Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer of Cybin. “ Leveraging Fluence’s expertise in clinical training and education, we will be able to deliver high-quality, scalable treatment facilitation training capable of supporting a larger Phase 3 trial.”

" We are thrilled to partner with Cybin, a company making significant strides in psychedelic drug development. This collaboration exemplifies how forward-looking drug developers are addressing the critical need for facilitator training. By working alongside Cybin to streamline the EMBARK Training Program, we aim to co-create a scalable program that will support a multi-site, global Phase 3 trial of CYB003, that ultimately contributes to the development of a successful ecosystem in this emerging and transformative field," said Dr. Ingmar Gorman, co-founder of Fluence.

About Cybin

Cybin is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to create safe and effective psychedelic-based therapeutics to address the large unmet need for new and innovative treatment options for people who suffer from mental health conditions.

Cybin’s goal of revolutionizing mental healthcare is supported by a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists aimed at progressing proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, and novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens. The Company is currently developing CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocybin analog for the treatment of major depressive disorder and CYB004, a proprietary deuterated DMT molecule for generalized anxiety disorder and has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds.

Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland. For company updates and to learn more about Cybin, visit www.cybin.com or follow the team on X, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

About Fluence

Fluence is a leading psychedelic therapy training company that provides comprehensive, evidence-based training to clinicians and other professionals who want to provide psychedelic therapy. Fluence’s training programs are designed to prepare clinicians to safely and effectively administer psychedelic-assisted therapies, and to provide them with the skills and knowledge they need to integrate these therapies into their practice.

