Cedar Fair to Unveil Esports Gaming Facility in Sandusky on October 6

SANDUSKY, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, today announced it is taking a leap into the virtual world with the much-anticipated opening of Cedar Point Esports on Friday, October 6, 2023. The grand opening will mark the inception of a new era for the park, as it expands into the exciting realm of esports and gaming entertainment.

The new gaming facility will initially cover an area of more than 1,000 square feet within the existing Cedar Point Sports Center. The first phase of the development will include 32 state-of-the-art gaming stations, each equipped with the latest hardware and peripherals. Through this initiative, Cedar Point Esports aims to establish a dynamic hubs for gaming enthusiasts and competitive gamers, offering them a world-class platform to nurture their gaming passion.

”Our long-term strategy is focused on delivering immersive entertainment experiences that differentiate our parks and make our guests want to come back again and again,” said Richard A. Zimmerman, Cedar Fair president and chief executive officer. “The opening of Cedar Point Esports marks a significant step for us as we diversify our offerings and engage with a broader audience. Given the booming popularity of esports, we are excited about this opportunity to tap into the growing appetite for that form of entertainment and package it with all that Cedar Point has to offer.”

Cedar Point Esports has partnered with North Coast Entertainment, a leading entertainment company with a strong presence in the gaming industry, to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience to its visitors. North Coast Entertainment has an exceptional track record of organizing successful esports events, making them a natural fit for this ambitious project.

"North Coast Entertainment is delighted to collaborate with Cedar Point Esports," said Scott Norcross, president of North Coast Entertainment. "Together, we aim to bring innovative gaming experiences to the players and fans. This facility will not only serve as a competitive battleground for esports athletes, but also as a nurturing ground for anyone interested in gaming."

He said Phase I of Cedar Point Esports will focus on organizing leagues, camps and clinics to guide and support aspiring esports athletes and anyone looking for new entertainment. The facility's state-of-the-art gaming hub will allow participants to hone their skills and compete at the highest level.

Furthermore, Cedar Point Esports is dedicated to becoming the premier location for high school and collegiate gaming events in the region. By collaborating with educational institutions, the facility aims to host regular tournaments, fostering healthy competition and camaraderie among students passionate about gaming and esports. The Phase I Hub will also offer Cedar Point Sports Center's traditional athletes a wonderful opportunity for low-impact entertainment and recovery between athletic competitions. Cedar Point Esports eagerly anticipates collaborating with regional schools to offer a state-of-the-art alternative for a computer lab and remote learning facility.

