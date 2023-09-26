RobotLAB Expands Robotics Integration with New Franchise Agreement in North Carolina

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RobotLAB, the premier robotics integrator that has delivered impactful business innovations and solutions for more than 15 years, has signed its first robotics integration franchise partners in North Carolina. Chetan and Neel Patel, business partners and cousins, have acquired exclusive RobotLAB franchising rights to the entire Charlotte territory, which encompasses more than 31,000 businesses and nearly 900,000 residents. Launched earlier this year to meet the growing demand for AI and robotics business solutions, RobotLAB’s first-of-its-kind robotics franchising program will increase access to automation and operational efficiency solutions like cleaning, delivery and customer service robots throughout Charlotte, allowing businesses of all sizes to implement cost-saving robot technologies. RobotLAB recently signed franchise agreements covering the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and has more than 10 territories in final contract stages.

“We’re privileged to partner with our first North Carolina franchisees to expand robot business solutions throughout the Greater Charlotte area, which has rapidly become an important banking hub and an epicenter of business east of the Mississippi,” said Elad Inbar, founder and CEO of RobotLAB. “We have the utmost confidence in Chetan and Neel, who are savvy entrepreneurs, and we know they will leverage their passion for robotics and deep local connections to introduce RobotLAB to businesses of all sizes throughout the region.”

RobotLAB’s newest partners first learned about the company’s robotics integration franchise opportunity during a trade show in Charlotte, recognizing and embracing the program’s innovation, organized support structure and exclusive territory opportunities. They bring to the new RobotLAB partnership nearly two decades of retail and hospitality experience, making them uniquely suited to educate interested business owners on the operational and financial benefits of cleaning, delivery and hospitality robot integration. The new franchise agreement will allow the Patels to seamlessly deliver to Charlotte-area businesses RobotLAB’s best-in-class services, including sales, tailored programming, onsite integration and repairs. Local owners preferring to test the robots in their businesses before fully integrating will have the opportunity to do so. The Patels are expected to grow aggressively within the first year, focusing on businesses in South End, NoDa, Fort Mill, Ballentyne and Baxter before expanding throughout the rest of the territory.

“We’ve watched Charlotte grow rapidly over the last decade, and as local business professionals ourselves, we recognize how robots can be used to modernize businesses, solve staffing problems and correct operational inefficiencies,” said Chetan Patel. “We are excited to begin our franchise journey with RobotLAB and pave the way for expanded access to robotics in Charlotte, and as we embark on this venture, we are immensely grateful for RobotLAB’s ongoing support, encouragement and vision.”

With an impressive roster of longstanding partnerships spanning the world’s top robot manufacturers and more than 10,000 robots deployed across the globe, RobotLAB will share its 15-plus years of expertise with its franchise partners and the local communities in which they serve. Aiming to increase access to robotics and AI solutions across the U.S., RobotLAB’s revolutionary franchising opportunity allows local franchise partners like the Patels to seamlessly introduce all businesses in their territories to the power of automation. RobotLAB’s franchise program boasts minimal overhead, comprehensive online and in-person training, limited staffing requirements and attractive revenue opportunities in a fast-growing industry with limitless potential. Plus, the program’s low cost of entry and thorough training makes it ideal for entrepreneurs looking to enter the franchising world, as well as experienced franchisees wanting to diversify their portfolios with a first-of-its-kind opportunity.

Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDDs) have been cleared in nearly 40 states, with the remainder on track for completion by year’s end. For more information about RobotLAB’s franchising program, visit www.robotlab.com/franchise.

About RobotLAB

Since 2007, RobotLAB has guided businesses to dramatic bottom-line increases by helping them harness and leverage the immense power of automation. Catering to an array of economically critical industries that span education, finance, healthcare, delivery and hospitality, RobotLAB provides robotic business solutions that improve ROI and enhance the user experience. With a multitude of in-house teams and department specialists, the company remains focused on a seamless integration process that begins with an in-depth assessment of client needs. Sales and delivery experts ensure proper product immersion while implementation and installation professionals ensure peak performance. In a world replete with business uncertainties, RobotLAB ensures operational consistency through technology. In 2023, RobotLAB launched the first robotics integration franchise program to best serve growing demand for robotics across the U.S. in nearly all business sectors. To franchise with RobotLAB, visit www.robotlab.com/franchise.