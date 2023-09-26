Ditch Witch of Houston acquired by Ditch Witch of South Texas

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ditch Witch of South Texas, a portfolio company of Bluestem Equity, LLC., today, announced that it finalized a strategic investment, purchasing Houston based, Ditch Witch of Houston. This strategic move solidifies Bluestem Equity's commitment to expanding its portfolio and enhancing its presence in the construction and infrastructure markets.

Ditch Witch of Houston, established in 1982, has built a stellar reputation for delivering top-quality equipment, outstanding customer service, and unmatched industry expertise. The company specializes in the sale, rental, and service of Ditch Witch branded products, including trenchers, directional drills, and other equipment vital to the construction, utility, and landscaping sectors.

"We are excited about the acquisition of Ditch Witch of Houston," said Ben Tucker, Managing Partner at Bluestem Equity. "The expanded footprint will allow us to cater to a wider customer base while providing the same service our customers in South Texas have become accustomed to. We look forward to working closely with the talented team at Ditch Witch of Houston to continue delivering exceptional products and services to our customers."

About Ditch Witch of Houston

About Bluestem Equity Ltd.

Founded in 2021, Houston‐based Bluestem Equity, Ltd. is a private investment partnership with a primary focus on operating and partnering with businesses serving the industrial and construction sectors. The firm's primary objective is to invest and grow with outstanding founders and management teams in privately held companies.