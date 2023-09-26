Empower Your Employees: Gloat’s Talent Marketplace Now Available in Microsoft Teams

See how Gloat's Talent Marketplace, integrated with Microsoft Teams, empowers employees to develop while they work, where they work.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gloat, a leading Agile Workforce Operating System provider today unveiled that its Talent Marketplace is now integrated with Microsoft Teams, empowering employees to develop while they work, where they work. Gloat is pioneering this integrated Talent Marketplace experience, which will help accelerate productivity, collaboration, and innovation by streamlining the employee experience.

Gloat’s Talent Marketplace has demonstrated to help organizations reduce hiring and resourcing costs, accelerate productivity, and improve employee satisfaction. Bringing this experience directly within Microsoft Teams will bring together day-to-day work and developmental work to increase access and visibility of opportunities, facilitate faster resourcing, and augment productivity.

"We've already seen the impact a Talent Marketplace can deliver, and with the majority of our workforce in Teams every day, we see this as a great opportunity to maximize the potential of what our employees can do" - Mark Jackson, Head of Future Workforce at Nationwide Building Society.

“At Gloat, we believe work and development are interrelated,” said Yoni Friedman, VP of Product at Gloat. “So much of learning happens on the job and through collaboration with others, and we’re excited to bring development and work closer together with this integration and uplevel the impact that people, and technology can have for businesses today. ”

Now in Teams employees can develop while and where they work:

Explore and discover jobs, projects, mentorships and learning opportunities directly in Teams

Get real-time updates on opportunity matches, mentorship and networking requests, and assignment confirmations with Chat notifications

on opportunity matches, mentorship and networking requests, and assignment confirmations with Chat notifications Create new work opportunities directly in Teams to spin up cross-functional teams, launch new initiatives, and backfill critical roles

directly in Teams to spin up cross-functional teams, launch new initiatives, and backfill critical roles Build a development plan to upskill and work towards career goals based on key skills insights on the day-to-day

to upskill and work towards career goals based on key skills insights on the day-to-day Onboard seamlessly to the platform to build a profile that reflects their skills, experiences, and interests

“Through Microsoft AppSource, customers around the world can easily find tailored line-of-business partner solutions that work with the products they already use,” said Giovanni Mezgec, Vice President, Modern Work + Business Applications Field & Partner Marketing, Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome Gloat’s solution to the growing AppSource ecosystem, which now includes the Teams Store.”

The integration is now available for all Gloat Talent Marketplace customers. Empower your employees to develop while they work, where they work. Learn more about how to get started.

About Gloat:

In a world of accelerating change, Gloat’s Agile Workforce Operating System puts people and businesses in motion. Our technology translates the world of work to the language of skills to give companies unprecedented ability to navigate change, enable more fulfilling and equitable careers for their employees, and dismantle the silos, bureaucracy, and biases that hold people and businesses back. Today, our Operating System includes a series of Talent Marketplace applications to serve employees and business leaders and a set of Skills Foundation tools to establish the infrastructure of your workforce. The operating system is powered by Gloat’s Workforce Graph, our dynamic database built to understand the relationships between different units of work through deep-learning AI.

Gloat supports hundreds of leading brands around the world and is trusted by some of the world’s leading global enterprises, including Mastercard, Schneider Electric, Standard Chartered Bank, PepsiCo, Nestlé, Novartis, HSBC, Seagate, and many more.

To learn more about Gloat, visit www.gloat.com