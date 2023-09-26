Pickering Energy Partners Acted as Co-Manager to Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pickering Energy Partners (“PEP”) acted as a Co-Manager on the $550,000,000 upsized private placement of 8.500% senior secured second lien notes due 2030 for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) which closed on September 21, 2023.

