Generational Equity Advises Davco Power Systems in its Sale to Private Investors

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Davco Power Systems, Ltd. to Private Investors. The transaction closed September 6, 2023.

Davco Power Systems (Davco), located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a licensed commercial electrical contractor on a range of projects – from multi-family, office, and retail to fire alarm systems and restaurants. Davco has become the contractor of choice for clients that insist on expertise, innovation, and responsiveness.

Davco has emerged as a specialist in uniquely demanding projects, with a distinctive set of capabilities and a business model that emphasizes exceptional client service and a focus on flexibility, communication, and safety on the jobsite. Regardless of a project’s scope, Davco brings over 17 years of experience and integrity to its work, helping deliver on-time, on-budget, and as promised.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham and his team, led by Senior M&A Advisor, Ted Rattenberry, with support from Senior Vice President, M&A Amy Wall closed the deal. Executive Managing Director and Group Leader, Randy Kamin established the initial relationship with Davco.

