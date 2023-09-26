Blue Ocean Technologies & QUODD Announce Global Strategic Partnership to Deliver US Market Data After Hours

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC (BOT), a unique capital markets fintech leader in global after hours trading, and QUODD, a comprehensive market data on demand provider for the financial services industry and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at delivering after hours trading capabilities to global investors. As part of the partnership, Blue Ocean Technologies will provide its trading intelligence and real-time after hours market data to QUODD’s global clients.

Global retail brokers are increasingly trading US equities overnight. Blue Ocean’s technology enables these overseas investors to trade stocks between 8:00 pm and 4:00 am ET, Sunday through Thursday. Additionally, Blue Ocean’s technology empowers investors in the APAC region to trade US equities during their own business hours.

Brian Hyndman, President and CEO of Blue Ocean Technologies and Blue Ocean ATS, commented, “investors are increasingly global, and market data providers like QUODD are facilitating access to data that enables global traders to invest in US markets. The expansion of the global trading trend in equities in new time zones has allowed Blue Ocean to team up with leading fintech providers such as QUODD that make it possible for us to grow our information and reach to a new demographic of investors.”

“Blue Ocean Technologies has rapidly emerged as a leader in the US overnight trading,” said Bob Ward, Chief Executive Officer of QUODD. “We are delighted to be partnering with Blue Ocean to provide access to their real-time data to all our clients. This new partnership is the next step towards QUODD’s vision of becoming the premier global financial market data and content provider.”

About QUODD

QUODD delivers reliable and comprehensive market data on demand to the global financial services industry. QUODD’s two primary product sets, QX Digital Platform and QX Data, are powered by QX Technology, a modern cloud-based infrastructure and toolkit for the automation, control, and consumption of all types of financial market data information. QUODD fuels wealth servicing users across banks, broker dealers, insurance companies and fin techs the ability to stream, embed, look up, or download pricing data for global equities, fixed income, indices, options, futures, and end-of-day pricing for global mutual funds spanning. Monitoring more than 150 global exchanges and tracking trillions of transactions with a 99.999% up time, QUODD is the modern market data resource you can trust. Learn more at http://www.quodd.com/.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $2.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

About Blue Ocean Technologies

Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC (BOT) is a unique capital markets fintech company empowering global investors by making trading possible during US overnight trading hours. Blue Ocean ATS, LLC, and its trading system Blue Ocean Alternative Trading System (BOATS), currently trade US National Market System (NMS) stocks from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am ET from Sunday – Thursday. Founded in 2019, Blue Ocean ATS is on a mission to transform US trading to Global trading via its flagship service, Blue Ocean Session, providing access and transparency to subscribers in all time zones during non-traditional US market hours. For more information, visit www.blueocean-tech.io or contact us at sales@blueoceanats.com.