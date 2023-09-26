Textron Aviation Announces Confirmed Order for First 20 Cessna Grand Caravan EX Aircraft From Surf Air Mobility

The anticipated initial fleet delivery demonstrates progress in the exclusive relationship between the two companies supporting Surf Air Mobility’s development of an electrified Cessna Grand Caravan EX aircraft. (Photo: Business Wire)

The anticipated initial fleet delivery demonstrates progress in the exclusive relationship between the two companies supporting Surf Air Mobility’s development of an electrified Cessna Grand Caravan EX aircraft. (Photo: Business Wire)

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Textron Aviation today announced that Surf Air Mobility Inc. has confirmed its order and paid the deposit for the first 20 Cessna Grand Caravan EX aircraft to be purchased under its previously announced initial fleet order of up to 100 aircraft with options for 50 additional aircraft. Deliveries of the aircraft are expected to begin in the first half of 2024. The anticipated initial fleet delivery demonstrates progress in the exclusive relationship between the two companies supporting Surf Air Mobility’s development of an electrified Cessna Grand Caravan EX aircraft.

The Cessna Grand Caravan EX is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

Surf Air Mobility has announced its intention that the Cessna Grand Caravan EX single-engine turboprops will be upgraded to Surf Air Mobility’s proprietary electric or hybrid-electric powertrain technology. Surf Air Mobility is targeting FAA supplemental type certification in 2026.

“We are excited to see Surf Air’s progress in expanding their fleet with deliveries expected to begin early next year,” said Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president, Global Sales and Flight Operations. “The Cessna Caravan’s adaptability for passenger and cargo operations makes it an ideal platform for hybrid electric and electric propulsion innovations. This exclusive relationship demonstrates Textron Aviation’s commitment to the future of sustainable flight.”

Surf Air Mobility anticipates that the hybrid electric Cessna Grand Caravan EX aircraft will be utilized by Surf Air Mobility across its own network, connecting more airports with short-haul direct service across the U.S. on a path to creating a regional mass transport platform to sustainably connect communities. Surf Air Mobility will also be the exclusive provider to Textron Aviation of certain battery electric and hybrid electric powertrain technology for the Cessna Grand Caravan.

“Our relationship with Textron Aviation is paramount in our mission to revolutionize air travel,” said Sudhin Shahani, co-founder of Surf Air Mobility. “This initial fleet delivery solidifies our commitment to bringing advanced electric aircraft to market to reduce fuel emissions and the cost of air travel.”

About the Cessna Grand Caravan EX

The Cessna Caravan fleet of more than 3,000 aircraft is certified in 100 countries with more than 24 million flight hours amassed since the aircraft was introduced. Caravan aircraft fulfill roles for multiple missions, ranging from flight training to recreation, commuter airlines to VIP transport, cargo carriers and humanitarian missions. The Cessna Grand Caravan EX was engineered for challenging missions, high payloads and short, rough runways.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility is a Los Angeles-based regional air mobility platform expanding the category of regional air travel to reinvent flying through the power of electrification. In an effort to substantially reduce the cost and environmental impact of flying and as the operator of the largest commuter airline in the US, Surf Air Mobility intends to develop powertrain technology with its commercial partners to electrify existing fleets and bring electrified aircraft to market at scale. The management team has deep experience and expertise across aviation, electrification, and consumer technology. For more information, visit: https://surfairmobility.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders, the risk that Surf Air Mobility does not meet expected development timelines or realize the anticipated benefits of the new propulsion system (including operations and environmental benefits), the risk that Surf Air Mobility does not obtain FAA or other certification for the hybrid electric Cessna Grand Caravan, and risks related to market and customer acceptance of the electrified aircraft.