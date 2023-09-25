Priority Financial Group Announces Partnership with the Financial Planning Association of Greater Phoenix

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Priority Financial Group (PFG), a third-party registered investment advisor (TP-RIA) serving financial advisors and financial institutions, is pleased to announce a three-year commitment of time, talent and financial resources to support the Financial Planning Association of Greater Phoenix (FPAGP). The collaboration supports FPAGP’s initiatives in professional development and leadership training for the Valley chapter’s approximately 400 CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) professionals.

PFG’s nationwide network of financial advisors serves nearly 22,000 clients and includes 45 advisors located in Arizona. They include PFG affiliate advisors, independent advisors running their own wealth advisory practices, and advisors serving clients within financial institutions such as credit unions.

PFG’s commitment with FPAGP aims to strengthen the chapter’s role in providing continuing education and learning opportunities to empower financial professionals to deliver quality financial planning and advice. Concurrently, through its “Quality Advisors...Quality Advice” philosophy, PFG places a premium on developing financial advisors that focus on their clients’ best interests, serving their financial planning needs from a holistic, long-term view to achieve their financial goals.

“Priority Financial Group serves as a catalyst in our efforts to foster awareness and advance the profession,” said FPAGP President of the Board Dale Walters, CPA, PFS. He continued, “Becoming a professional in our industry requires more than number crunching. People skills, leadership skills, empathy and patience—these aren’t taught in textbooks, but learned when we come together as a community and deliver the resources our members need to best serve their clients.”

Mike Prior, PFG founder and CEO, adds, “Our support of the Financial Planning Association of Greater Phoenix is the perfect fit with PFG; it reflects our ongoing commitment to community involvement and knowledge-sharing of best practices among financial advisors to deliver quality advice. We look forward to working closely with the association to elevate understanding of the role of financial professionals in Phoenix.”

Representatives from PFG will participate in this year’s Financial Planning Association® Annual Conference, September 27-29, at the Phoenix Convention Center. For more information, visit the FPA Annual Conference 2023 page.

About the Financial Planning Association of Greater Phoenix

The Financial Planning Association of Greater Phoenix (FPAGP) works closely with the Financial Planning Association of Southern Arizona and has developed a network of allied nonprofit organizations across the state sharing an interest in enhanced financial literacy for Arizona.

The chapter’s mission is to connect CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) and associated professionals to the resources they need and the people who need them. For more information, reach out to ExecutiveDirector@FPAofPhoenix.org.

About Priority Financial Group

Priority Financial Group (PFG) is a third-party registered investment advisory firm offering comprehensive wealth management, advisory, compliance, sales and technology services. Securities offered through Securities America Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. Headquartered in Phoenix, the PFG team has been helping financial institutions and financial advisors deliver high-quality advisory and fiduciary services for more than 20 years. For more information, visit www.pfgteam.com or on LinkedIn.

Investment advice offered by PFG Advisors, LLC. Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. Insurance products offered through Priority Financial Group, LLC, Securities America, Inc., or licensed affiliates. PFG Advisors, Priority Financial Group, and Securities America are separate entities.