RLI Implements Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud to Enhance Claim Operations

PEORIA, Ill. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that RLI, a U.S.-based specialty property and casualty (P&C) insurer, implemented Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud to power its claim operations and enhance the claim experience for agents and policyholders. The company implemented ClaimCenter onto Guidewire Cloud simultaneously for all lines of business. A Guidewire customer since 2011, RLI originally implemented ClaimCenter in a self-managed, on-premises mode.

“We aim to deliver the best claim experience and service possible to our customers,” said RLI Vice President of Claim Matt Campen. “Moving to Guidewire Cloud has helped us expand our claim service and support capabilities, simplify the claim management process, and reduce ongoing platform maintenance work.”

Guidewire Chief Customer Officer Christina Colby commented, “We are proud to partner with RLI as they leverage ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud to support their products and grow the business into the future.”

About RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ “Superior” by AM Best Company. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

