Eutelsat and Can Marine to Enhance Global Maritime Connectivity over Asia-Pacific region

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) announces a partnership with Can Marine Systems, a prominent provider of maritime systems in Asia. The collaboration brings next-generation satellite communication services to the maritime sector across Asia, offering enhanced connectivity and capabilities for maritime businesses operating at sea (cargo shipping, passenger ferries, and offshore) in this vast region.

The partnership leverages the Eutelsat ADVANCE hybrid GEO/LEO service portfolio, an innovative satellite network-as-a-service providing high-end connectivity to users through a global network of unparalleled coverage. Eutelsat ADVANCE offers a range of scalable versatile managed connectivity services that combine LEO constellation coverage ubiquity and low latency with robust GEO satellite reliability and predictable committed throughput. This unique combined offering will help Can Marine address business opportunities across Asia, tailoring solutions to customers’ specific needs, and reinforcing their position as a leading provider of maritime systems in the region.

Lim Ding Liang, Vice President of Can Marine Systems, said: We acknowledge and appreciate the Eutelsat ADVANCE Hybrid LEO/GEO services and their alignment with our strategic future objectives, especially their seamless integration with our Canopus™ Suite of services. This partnership aims to further augment the reach of comprehensive connectivity services within our region, promoting growth and providing unparalleled solutions to our valued users.

Cyril Dujardin, General Manager of the Connectivity Business Unit, said: “We are proud to see our managed connectivity solution, Eutelsat ADVANCE, continue to successfully expand with Can Marine. This collaboration testifies to the strong momentum of the maritime connectivity business, particularly within Asia, and further establishes Eutelsat as an indispensable player in maritime connectivity.”

About Can Marine Systems

Can Marine Systems Pte Ltd is an innovative maritime solutions provider committed to excellence and technological progress. Founded with a vision to redefine maritime connectivity, safety, and efficiency, the team of experts, experienced across connectivity, communication systems, and navigation, ensures we meet diverse industry demands. With a comprehensive portfolio including cutting-edge connectivity, communication systems, navigation equipment, and safety solutions, we remain at the forefront of technological advancements. We prioritize ethical conduct, sustainability, and responsible practices, aiming to make a positive impact on both the environment and communities we serve.

For more about Can Marine please visit https://the-canopus.com

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of 37 satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 68000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Committed to promoting all facets of sustainable development across its business activities, Eutelsat leverages its in-orbit resources to help bridge the digital divide while maintaining a safe and uncluttered space environment. As an attractive and socially responsible employer, Eutelsat assembles 1100 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat please visit www.eutelsat.com