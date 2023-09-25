Photo electron Soul, Only Supplier of “Semiconductor Photocathode Electron Beam Technology”, Signs Capital and Business Partnership with USHIO

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Photo electron Soul Inc. (Takayuki Suzuki CEO, hereafter “PeS”), a startup company launched by Nagoya University, announced today that it has raised 730 million yen from a group of general partners led by USHIO INC. (Koji Naito President & CEO, hereafter “USHIO”) and concluded a sole-distributor agreement with USHIO for the semiconductor photocathode e-beam generation systems incorporated into e-beam semiconductor wafer pattern inspection tools.

PeS is the only company in the world that has successfully developed the semiconductor photocathode e-beam system. PeS is currently dedicated to promoting business for semiconductor inspection systems, with the mission to “Create the future of the semiconductor industry with the semiconductor photocathode e-beam”. Incorporation of the PeS e-beam system into semiconductor inspection tools allows 1) enhancement of throughput by 10 times or more compared with existing e-beam systems; 2) conducting non-contact testing of transistors by selective radiation of an e-beam; and 3) detection of particles hidden at the bottom of a deep hole with the aspect ratio of 30 or more by instant control of the beam dose.

Takayuki Suzuki, CEO of PeS, commented: “The latest technology we offer with our semiconductor photocathode e-beam makes a great contribution to enhancing productivity in the development and manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our business for semiconductor inspection systems has just entered the first sales phase, and we already have started technological collaborations with some device manufacturers and inspection tool suppliers. I’m pleased to get funding from USHIO as well as conclusion of a sole-distributor agreement with USHIO, because we can fully use USHIO’s global sales and service network of its light sources for semiconductor inspection tools. USHIO plans to start its sales activities for our semiconductor photocathode e-beam systems to both semiconductor inspection tool suppliers and device manufacturers.”

For the details of the semiconductor photocathode e-beam technology and the products using this technology, please click the following links on the PeS website:

PeS Technology: https://photoelectronsoul.com/en/technology/

PeS Products: https://photoelectronsoul.com/en/product/

About USHIO INC.

Established in 1964. The company manufactures and sells lamps, lasers, light emitting diodes, and other light sources in the ultraviolet, visible, and infrared bands of the spectrum along with optical and imaging equipment incorporating these devices. Numerous Ushio products in the Industrial Processes field, which encompasses the manufacturing of semiconductors, flat panel displays, electronic components and other products, and in the Visual Imaging field, characterized by digital projectors, illumination, and other products, have large market shares. In recent years, Ushio’s operations have expanded to the Life Sciences field, most notably medical applications and the environment. https://www.ushio.co.jp/en/

About Photo electron Soul Inc.

Established in 2015. Photo electron Soul Inc. is a startup company launched by Nagoya University, founded based on the technologies that have been cultivated and enhanced by Nagoya University for over 30 years. It is the only company in the world that supplies semiconductor photocathode e-beam systems for industrial applications. With this semiconductor photocathode e-beam technology as its core, the company aims at providing products and services created by combining multiple different technology fields to lead innovations in a wide range of industries, including electronic devices, manufacturing, and life science. https://photoelectronsoul.com/en/.