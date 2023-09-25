L’Officiel Announces a Long-Term Strategic Alliance With ENVISEAM

NEW YORK & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMTD Group Inc. (“AMTD Group”), AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) (“AMTD IDEA”) and AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital”) (NYSE: HKD), jointly through AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group (“AMTD WME”), together with L’Officiel Inc. SAS, one of the oldest fashion media of the world, of French origin with more than 100-years history, announce a long term strategic alliance with ENVISEAM, a trailblazer in the realms of fine art, entertainment, and contemporary pop culture, with key partners including Jay Chou, the “King of Mandopop”.

Such a strategic alliance kicked off with the global release of electrifying covers featuring Jay Chou. As a result of this alliance, ENVISEAM has successfully anchored its Pre-Series A funding round, with L’OFFICIEL leading the way. This partnership signifies the start of an exciting journey where L’OFFICIEL, ENVISEAM, and key partners like Jay Chou will combine and synergize all parties’ global networks and outreach to deliver world-class contents with L’OFFICIEL’s ambition, led by Chairman Dr. Calvin Choi to establish a one stop world-connected multimedia platform to include print and digital channels, coupled with events and experiences, together with diverse content ranging from art, culture, fashion, entertainment to music. ENVISEAM, led by CEO Jazz Li, aims to reshape economic paradigms with culture and deep intellectual property ("deep IP"), in long term partnership with L’OFFICIEL globally. This marks a pivotal moment in redefining global creativity and disrupting the landscape of traditional media and content.

Dr. Calvin Choi, Chairman of AMTD Group Inc. and L’Officiel Inc. SAS, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, stating, "At AMTD, with the announced acquisitions of L’Officiel and The Art Newspaper, we tell the world loudly about our ambition to build a world-connected multimedia one stop platform for art, culture, fashion, entertainment, and music contents, together with our network of business partners and clients. The strategic alliance between L’Officiel and ENVISEAM is a part of such global build-out."

Founded in 2019, ENVISEAM has achieved remarkable milestones in its relatively short history. It has pioneered the creation of original fine-art intellectual property and crafted unique experiential events, both in individual capacities and in partnership with elements from the fine art and entertainment world. ENVISEAM’s "Art Colure With Artistes" series of exhibitions, with L’Officiel Art as a strategic partner, has swiftly left an indelible mark on the fine art industry, while its unparalleled expertise and expansive network within the domains of fine art and entertainment have garnered the attention of influential thought leaders, governments, and media entities, collaboratively and collectively seeking to advance their cultural identities and narratives.

Mr. Jazz Li, Founder & CEO of ENVISEAM, envisions a future where culture and profound intellectual property (which he terms “deep IP”) will drive economic paradigms. ENVISEAM aspires to be at the epicenter of this transformative shift in lifestyles by transcending the boundaries of fine art and entertainment, and partnering long term with AMTD and L’Officiel.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group, formerly known as AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients’ diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles as well as hospitality and VIP services. Through our unique eco-system — the "AMTD SpiderNet" — AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active superconnector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on Twitter at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital solutions services, digital media, content and marketing services, digital investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. It is the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem and empowers and integrates the various digital businesses within its ecosystem. For AMTD Digital’s announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About L’Officiel

L’Officiel (www.lofficiel.com) is a global leading media company built on a centennial brand legacy, based in Paris since 1921. Present in 80 countries, with 32 in-language international media, L’Officiel is today visible by fashion enthusiast worldwide through its extensive, omni-platform digital presence. Recognized as a leading luxury and fashion brand, L’Officiel is an international reference for French style and pioneer in fashion, beauty, lifestyle and contemporary society. L’Officiel, led by AMTD IDEA Group, is part of the AMTD SpiderNet, an interconnected network of key players in media, culture, education and investment banking.

About ENVISEAM

ENVISEAM realizes the next generation of concepts. We envision a world free of division and disillusionment, where the most brilliant minds in visual arts and culture integrate seamlessly to elevate cultural understanding and consciousness. Through education, entertainment, and immersive content, ENVISEAM delivers meaningful, culturally enriching experiences to audiences at scale. ENVISEAM is a vanguard of mainstream pop culture, enabling audience experiences that will serve as defining cultural touchstones for years to come.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward- looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital Inc., are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital Inc. with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and AMTD IDEA Group and/or AMTD Digital Inc. do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.