KBRA Releases Rating Report for City of New York, NY General Obligation Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On September 22, 2023, KBRA assigned a long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook to The City of New York’s General Obligation Bonds, Fiscal 2024 Series B, consisting of Taxable Social Bonds, Subseries B-1 and Taxable Bonds, Subseries B-2. Concurrently, KBRA affirmed the AA+ rating and Stable Outlook on the City’s outstanding General Obligation Bonds.

