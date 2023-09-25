Bunker Labs and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking Welcome New Cohort of Veteran and Military-Spouse Business Owners to CEOcircle Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Bunker Labs and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking announced the new cohort of 82 business leaders selected for CEOcircle, a thirteen-month peer accountability training program tailored to help mid-size veteran and military spouse executives scale their businesses.

Since launching their joint-effort to support veteran and military spouse founders in 2021, Bunker Labs and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking have guided 112 business owners through CEOcircle, helping them gain access to growth opportunities and a robust network of peers and experts to help them navigate their business journeys.

“It’s clear that our CEOcircle founders are applying coveted military service skills, such as leadership, detail orientation and work ethic, to advance their businesses every day,” said Alex McKindra, Co-Head of Veteran Initiatives, JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. “We’re proud of our longstanding relationship with Bunker Labs to further their mission of uplifting and supporting veteran entrepreneurs, and look forward to jumping in with the newest cohort, providing access to essential resources and helping them reach new heights.”

CEOcircle participants are selected following a rigorous evaluation process, which includes factors such as historical and projected growth, business strategy and openness to mentorship.

The third CEOcircle cohort includes 14 military spouses, six of whom are also veterans. Among incoming cohort members, 52% self-identified as women or racially diverse and 62% self-identified as having a service-related disability. The companies span industries including technology, healthcare, agriculture and manufacturing, among others.

“CEOcircle is making a tangible difference in the lives of veteran and military spouse executives, and we’re excited to see all that this new cohort will achieve over the next thirteen months,” said Blake Hogan, CEO of Bunker Labs. “As our 2022 cohort wraps up their program this November, our team is energized and excited to help the next generation of great entrepreneurs.”

The full list of companies selected to participate in the 2023 CEOcircle cohort is available at: https://bunkerlabs.org/welcome-2024-ceocircle-cohort/

About Bunker Labs

Bunker Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a national network of veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs dedicated to helping members start their own businesses. Bunker Labs is committed to seeing veterans and military spouses have the network, tools, and resources they need to launch and grow their own business.

About JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking:

JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.9 trillion and operations worldwide. Through its Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries, Corporate Client Banking & Specialized Industries and Commercial Real Estate businesses, Commercial Banking serves emerging startups to midsize businesses and large corporations as well as government entities, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors, developers and owners. Clients are supported through every stage of growth with specialized industry expertise and tailored financial solutions including credit and financing, treasury and payment services, international banking and more. Information about JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is available at www.jpmorganchase.com/commercial.