Motive Integrator Exchange (MIX) Joins Tekion's Automotive Partner Cloud

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motive Retail, a leading provider of integration solutions for the automotive retail industry, is pleased to announce that Motive Integrator Exchange (MIX) has joined Tekion's Automotive Partner Cloud. This partnership brings together two innovative companies that are working to revolutionize the automotive retail technology sector.

For automotive software providers seeking a seamless integration with the Tekion Automotive Retail Cloud platform, MIX offers an accelerated process while also providing compatibility with several other Dealership Management System (DMS) providers. MIX's "integrate once, connect to many" solution enables software providers the ability to boost operational efficiency and alleviate the intricacies involved with integrating systems.

Motive Retail has a substantial network of over 120 automotive technology providers who are already integrated into its MIX APIs today. This collaboration offers immense value to software providers seeking a seamless connection and integration with Tekion's Automotive Retail Cloud.

Tekion's cutting-edge Automotive Partner Cloud and their promise to an open integration program serves as an excellent platform for Motive Retail to pursue its mission of making the automotive retail technology sector more interoperable. By providing easy-to-use and adaptable integration solutions to the industry, Motive Retail seeks to elevate connectivity in automotive retailing and contribute to a more streamlined ecosystem for all stakeholders.

Motive Retail is delighted to be a part of the Tekion Automotive Cloud Partner Program and looks forward to revolutionizing the automotive retail technology landscape in collaboration with an industry-leading partner like Tekion.

About Motive Retail

Motive Retail is a leading integrator focused on modernizing the automotive retail experience by enabling real-time data flow between all parties in the ecosystem. Our high-performance MIX platform leverages a catalog of common industry APIs, built-in automation tools and expert support to streamline the integration process, so you can optimize business operations, staff efficiency, customer service, and data integrity. For more information, visit www.motiveretail.com.

About Tekion

Positively disrupting an industry that has not seen disruption in over 50 years, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive platform that includes the revolutionary Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) for retailers, Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) for manufacturers and other large automotive enterprises and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) for technology and industry partners. Tekion connects the entire spectrum of the automotive retail ecosystem through one seamless platform. The transformative platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, Tekion is enabling the best automotive retail experiences ever. For more information, visit www.tekion.com.