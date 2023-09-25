NextGen Healthcare Supports Athletico Physical Therapy’s Growing Footprint

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced its extended agreement with Athletico Physical Therapy (Athletico), one of the nation’s largest providers of the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. NextGen® Enterprise electronic health record (EHR) and NextGen® Enterprise practice management (PM) will be used to optimize clinical and financial performance across Athletico’s newly expanded footprint.

Recognized as a national leader in exceptional patient care and outcomes, Athletico is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Athletico expanded its presence in the Eastern United States with its February 2022 acquisition of Pivot Health Solutions, a large Maryland-based network of physical and occupational therapy clinics and onsite employer locations. Today, the combined organization encompasses over 9,000 employees across more than 900 locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a range of specialized services including hand therapy, workers’ compensation, pelvic health therapy, concussion management and athletic training.

After an extensive search for the best electronic health record (EHR) and practice management (PM) partner to support its significant organizational growth, Athletico chose to consolidate all acquired locations onto NextGen® Enterprise electronic health record (EHR) and NextGen® Enterprise practice management (PM).

“NextGen Healthcare has been instrumental to our ongoing pursuit of operational efficiency and excellence in patient care, and we are excited to expand this relationship,” said Chris Throckmorton, President and CEO of Athletico Physical Therapy. “Our newly acquired locations have already experienced meaningful improvements in revenue and financial performance since the adoption of NextGen Healthcare’s interoperable solutions.”

“This extension of our longtime relationship with Athletico demonstrates that our scalable solutions are powerfully equipped to suit healthcare organizations’ needs at all stages of growth,” said Sri Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. “We are honored to support Athletico’s commitment to serving communities across the country.”

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy is a leading provider of the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With the recent acquisition of Pivot Physical Therapy, Athletico operates more than 900 locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia. We are committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, inclusive work environment, and attention to quality and high standard of care. Delivering market-leading patient outcomes and satisfaction are at the core of what we do, as measured by our industry leading patient satisfaction scores and recognition as a National Top-Tier Provider by the CMS Quality Payment Program. We are also passionate about giving back to the communities we serve through outreach, volunteer and fundraising initiatives supported by the Athletico Cares Foundation. Our comprehensive services include physical and occupational therapy, workers’ compensation and onsite employer services, athletic training, and over 50 specialty services, including free assessments, pelvic health, spine health, hand therapy, concussion management, and more. For more information, or to find an Athletico clinic near you, visit www.athletico.com.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology and data solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning EHR, practice management and surround solutions that enable providers to deliver whole-person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent, and interoperable solutions increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a relentless quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.