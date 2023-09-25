Petsense by Tractor Supply Partners With Puppies and Golf to Support Shelters and Rescues Around the Country

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Petsense by Tractor Supply and the Tractor Supply Company Foundation announced today a partnership with Puppies and Golf to support no-kill shelters across the country. For the remainder of the year, the pet specialty retailer will work with Puppies and Golf to award a grant to one shelter each month. Petsense will also assist with disaster relief grants for shelters that may have unexpected needs due to natural disasters or medical emergencies.

“No-kill shelters provide a safe place for dogs not welcomed in traditional shelters and rescues,” said Matthew Rubin, general manager and senior vice president at Petsense by Tractor Supply. “We are thrilled to work with Puppies and Golf to help us identify these important shelters so that we can support their efforts and help more families and more dogs enjoy the experience of adoption.”

Sports journalist Amanda Balionis Renner founded Puppies and Golf to facilitate connections between rescue dogs and families who are interested in adopting. The nonprofit supports shelters and rescues as well as organizations that train service dogs for Military Veterans battling PTSD. Since its inception in 2020, Puppies and Golf has donated more than $100,000 to shelters and animal welfare organizations across the country.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Petsense by Tractor Supply to further our mission in supporting shelters and rescues across the country,” said Puppies and Golf President Amanda Renner. “Our hope is that this partnership connects communities to their local rescue organizations in a deeper way. Together, we can all make an impact where it is truly needed.”

Petsense by Tractor Supply kicked off the partnership on September 12 during Puppies and Golf’s Barkin’ Bash celebration in Nashville. The retailer announced that Wags & Walks, which recently opened a no-kill adoption center in Nashville, is the first grant recipient.

More information about Petsense by Tractor Supply’s partnership with Puppies and Golf is available at Petsense.com and on Instagram and Facebook.

About Petsense by Tractor Supply

Petsense by Tractor Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), is a pet specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities. Founded in 2005, Petsense by Tractor Supply specializes in providing a large assortment of pet food, supplies and services, such as grooming and training, and offering customers a tailored experience while providing the top-quality products they need at a price they love. Petsense by Tractor Supply carries a range of nationally recognized brands including Fromm, Orijen, Acana, Purina Pro Plan, Hill’s Science Diet, Victor, and Royal Canin. Petsense by Tractor Supply is also committed to promoting responsible pet ownership through pet adoptions, community involvement and education. As of August 1, 2023, the Company operated 193 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

About The Tractor Supply Company Foundation

The Tractor Supply Company Foundation is committed to supporting vibrant rural communities for all by investing in the future of Life Out Here through today’s youth and being a good neighbor in the communities Tractor Supply calls home. Founded in 2020, the Foundation’s priority areas include supporting agriculture education initiatives through longstanding partnerships with FFA and 4-H, caring for pets and animals and preserving land for future generations. The Foundation expands upon the charitable work of Tractor Supply Company, supporting causes that are important to customers and Team Members. In 2022, the Company donated over $15 million through direct giving, sponsorships, fundraisers and more. To learn more about The Tractor Supply Company Foundation, visit Corporate.TractorSupply.com/Community.