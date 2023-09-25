Burger King® and PAW Patrol™ Are “On a Roll” With a Line of King Jr.™ Meal Toys to Celebrate the Theatrical Release of “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™”

Burger King® teams up with Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon on six limited-edition King Jr.™ Meal toys to celebrate the theatrical release of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™. For more information, visit BK.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--No job is too big, no pup is too small – especially when it comes to the PAW Patrol™. Burger King®, home of the flame-grilled Whopper® sandwich, is teaming up with Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon on a line of limited-edition King Jr.™ Meal toys in honor of the widely anticipated theatrical release of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™, produced by Spin Master Entertainment, which is set to arrive only in theatres on September 29 in the U.S.

Available at participating restaurants nationwide starting September 25 while supplies last, the exclusive line of PAW Patrol kids’ toys feature six collectibles inspired by beloved characters from the hit franchise – Rubble, Liberty, Rocky, Chase, Marshall and Skye. Additionally, each individual toy features a distinctive interactive element that draws inspiration from the unique attributes and abilities of the character they’re based on:

Rocky: Save the day and light the way with this wearable toy. Press down on Rocky’s head to reveal his light up power crystal inside his badge.

Save the day and light the way with this wearable toy. Press down on Rocky’s head to reveal his light up power crystal inside his badge. Skye: Take to the sky with this fun flying toy. Attach Skye to the included propeller and watch her soar up to 5-feet into the air.

Take to the sky with this fun flying toy. Attach Skye to the included propeller and watch her soar up to 5-feet into the air. Chase: Activate Chase’s ability to race at lightening quick speeds by simply pulling the toy backwards and releasing.

Activate Chase’s ability to race at lightening quick speeds by simply pulling the toy backwards and releasing. Liberty: Send Liberty soaring with this spring-loaded launcher toy. Attach the figurine to the included launcher and push the button to have Liberty zoom into action.

Send Liberty soaring with this spring-loaded launcher toy. Attach the figurine to the included launcher and push the button to have Liberty zoom into action. Marshall: Power up and shine bright with this light up toy. Slide the switch located on Marshall’s left leg to make his power crystal light up and flash.

Power up and shine bright with this light up toy. Slide the switch located on Marshall’s left leg to make his power crystal light up and flash. Rubble: Have Rubble spin into action and help save the day with this launching toy. Place Rubble in the included launcher and squeeze the handle to launch him forward and spin round in circles.

“When Burger King received the call from ‘The Pup-Pad’ to collaborate with Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon in celebration of the new PAW Patrol movie, we immediately jumped on the case to create a line of collectable King Jr. toys that we knew both our junior BK fans and their pawrents would love,” said Pat O’Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America. “This collaboration is the perfect way for families to celebrate the film while having it their way at Burger King.”

“We’re thrilled to unleash our partnership with Burger King, giving fans the chance to celebrate PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™ both in theatres and at Burger King restaurants this September,” said Irene Trachtenberg, SVP Worldwide Marketing & Partnerships at Paramount Pictures.

Additionally, from September 25 through October 15, members of the Burger King loyalty program can enjoy a FREE* King Jr. Meal with any purchase of $15+ on the BK App or bk.com, plus, a $10 Fandango reward (while supplies last) to go see PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™.

For more information on Burger King, its line of King Jr. Meal toys in partnership with PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™ and to find your nearest participating restaurant, please visit www.bk.com.

ABOUT BURGER KING®

Founded in 1954, the Burger King® brand is a global quick service hamburger chain known for food quality and value and as the only place guests can get the iconic flame-grilled Whopper® sandwich. The Burger King system operates more than 18,700 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the official brand website at www.bk.com or the newsroom at news.bk.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE™

When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups' archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with a mad scientist to steal the superpowers for the two villains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it's too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.

ABOUT PARAMOUNT PICTURES

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Paramount Pictures has some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

ABOUT NICKELODEON

Nickelodeon, now in its 44th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

ABOUT SPIN MASTER

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik’s Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films.