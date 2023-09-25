The City of Woodbury and Inspira Health Announce Plans for the New Woodbury NJ Health and Education Innovation District

WOODBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City of Woodbury and Inspira Health are pleased to announce plans for the Woodbury Health and Education Innovation District. To be headquartered on the former Woodbury hospital campus, the Innovation District will seek to add elements such as market-rate housing, a Center for Innovation in Community Health, with attached hotel conference center and restaurant, convenience retail offerings, and senior housing to complement the health care services currently provided and planned on the campus.

In early 2024, Inspira will move its existing Woodbury emergency and inpatient behavioral health services to a two-story building that is currently under construction across the street from the existing emergency department. This will make way for the development of the Innovation District. Investment in the Woodbury Health and Education Innovation District plan will be in addition to the $12 million in upgrades made to the existing Inspira medical office buildings and the more than $60 million for the new building that will house the Emergency Department and Behavioral Health program.

The Woodbury Health and Education Innovation District plan seeks to integrate health and economic development by coordinating and integrating investments in clinical and social services, as well as commercial and retail expansion. The planning process involved more than 50 interviews with Inspira and City of Woodbury representatives, county and state elected officials and staff, community members, education and research institutions, and potential developers. They were conducted by Dynamis Advisors – the nation’s leading firm for transforming former hospital campuses. Formal discussions with proposed developers will continue through October.

On behalf of Inspira, CBRE, the nation’s leading health care real estate strategic advisory firm, has taken on the role of master developer, moving the planning forward and holding discussions with potential developers regarding individual components of the Innovation District. The planning also involved a review of the City’s existing Redevelopment plan to ensure that the development of the Woodbury Health and Education Innovation District would directly support the overall vision of the City.

“We are pleased that Inspira Health offered the community the opportunity to provide their input to the emerging Woodbury Health and Education Innovation District plan,” said Mayor of Woodbury Kyle Miller. “As something that will impact the community for the better, we are delighted with the on-going collaboration and dialogue across stakeholders to develop a plan that will meet the unique needs of the community. We look forward to working alongside Inspira, the county and the state to further develop and implement the plan.”

Over the past nine months, Inspira has been conducting a multi-phased, multi-year construction and redevelopment project on its Woodbury campus, working closely with CBRE. The redevelopment project includes a newly remodeled medical office building and family medicine center; a new state-of-the-art facility that will house the 24,900-square-foot 19-bed satellite emergency department and 21,500-square-foot 20-bed inpatient behavioral health center; and a new EMS station.

“The new Woodbury Health and Education Innovation District plan is consistent with our commitment to serving as a strong community partner, as well as enhancing access to modern health care for the residents of Woodbury,” said Warren E. Moore, FACHE, Executive Vice President and COO of Inspira Health. “Our Woodbury campus will serve as an essential component for providing high quality care to the community, and will be a center for innovation and a haven for current and future employees.”

Through the interview process, Dynamis uncovered a remarkable compatibility of interests centered around enabling Woodbury to be a destination for families. Building upon Inspira’s investments and the planned Eds and Meds light rail line, proposed components include a Center for Innovation in Community Health to accelerate the advancement of holistic health care, education and skills development; and market rate housing, as well as a boutique hotel and conference center. These individual developments are planned to be ratable from a property tax perspective.

“This plan will bring national recognition to the City of Woodbury, and serve as a shining light for other communities who are provided with similar opportunities,” said Patrick E. Duke, CRE Healthcare Project Advisory Solutions Leader at CBRE. “Integrating health and economic development in this manner is critical for our nation’s future.”

The city of Woodbury will be hosting a series of community discussions where the proposed plan will be presented in more detail, allowing for additional community input with Inspira, CBRE and Dynamis representatives in attendance. Planning will continue in earnest over the next several months.

For more information about Inspira Health, please visit www.InspiraHealthNetwork.org or call 1-800-INSPIRA. To stay connected with Inspira announcements and work being done in the community, please join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

About Inspira Health

Inspira Health is a charitable nonprofit health care organization and a regional leader in physician training, with approximately 277 medical residents and fellows in 15 nationally accredited programs at its hospitals in Elmer, Mullica Hill and Vineland.

The system traces its roots to 1899 and comprises three hospitals, two comprehensive cancer centers, eight multi-specialty health centers, and locations throughout South Jersey. These include urgent care; outpatient imaging and rehabilitation; sleep medicine labs; cardiac testing facilities; behavioral health, digestive health and wound care centers; home care and hospice; and more than 35 primary and specialty physician practices in Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem, Camden and Atlantic counties. Additionally, Inspira EMS services six South Jersey counties.

Inspira’s 1,200-member medical staff and more than 7,000 employees provide an unwavering commitment to delivering a superior patient experience at every point of the journey. Technology and innovation investments provide a robust provider directory and a range of services, including online scheduling and virtual visits for both primary and specialty care providers. With a commitment to multi-channel digital access, Inspira is able to meet consumer demand for self-service and personalized care options.

Salem Medical Center, an affiliate of Inspira Health, joined the Inspira Health Network in December 2022. The Salem Medical Center team includes approximately 350 employees and a 225-member medical staff. The hospital has served the community for more than 100 years.

Accredited by DNV Healthcare and committed to the principles of high reliability, Inspira Health is focused on clinical excellence and patient safety. For more information about Inspira Health, visit http://www.InspiraHealthNetwork.org or call 1-800-INSPIRA.