International Dairy Queen Announces 2023 Vendor of the Year Winners

The awards recognize vendors in the U.S. and Canada that have demonstrated exemplary partnership with IDQ and its network of independent franchise owners who own and operate DQ® restaurants.

DQ leaders presented the awards at DQ Supply Chain Summit 2023 at the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel in Eagan, Minnesota on Thursday, September 21. The following U.S. vendors were recognized.

U.S. Dairy Vendor of the Year – Galliker Dairy Company, Johnstown, Pennsylvania

U.S. Distributor of the Year – US Foods, Roanoke Distribution Center, Roanoke, Virginia

U.S. Equipment Vendor of the Year – Kolpak, Parsons, Tennessee

U.S. Purchasing Vendor of the Year – Pecan Deluxe Candy Company, Dallas, Texas

IDQ and the Canadian Dairy Queen Operator’s Purchasing CO-OP (CDQ CO-OP), the supply chain serving DQ restaurants in Canada, also awarded Canadian vendors whose efforts to support organizations and DQ franchise owners stood out in 2023. The awards were presented to winners by representatives of IDQ and CDQ CO-OP.

Canada Dairy Vendor of the Year – Saputo Dairy Products Canada GP, Edmonton, Alberta

Canada Distributor of the Year – Sysco Calgary, Calgary, Alberta

Canada Purchasing Vendor of the Year – Kraft Heinz Canada, Toronto, Ontario

“Thanks to standout vendors like ours, fans in the U.S. and Canada can count on positive experiences at every DQ restaurant they visit,” said Dan Kropp, chief operating officer, U.S. and Canada at International Dairy Queen. “Whether these vendors have been with us for a few years or more than 30, they add critical value that contributes to our continued success. We and our franchise owners are grateful for their service to the DQ system.”

Galliker Dairy Company supplies dairy products to DQ restaurants in the U.S. and has been serving IDQ and DQ franchise owners for 25 years.

US Foods Roanoke Distribution Center provides foodservice distribution to DQ restaurants in the U.S. and has been serving IDQ and DQ franchise owners for more than 24 years.

Kolpak supplies refrigeration systems to DQ restaurants in the U.S. and has been serving IDQ and DQ franchise owners for six years.

Pecan Deluxe Candy Company supplies several Blizzard® Treat inclusions to DQ restaurants in the U.S. and has been serving IDQ and DQ franchise owners for 38 years.

Saputo Dairy Products Canada GP supplies soft-serve mix to DQ restaurants in Canada and has been serving IDQ, CDQ CO-OP and DQ franchise owners for more than 34 years.

Sysco Calgary provides distribution services to DQ restaurants in Canada and has been serving IDQ, CDQ CO-OP and DQ franchise owners for more than 40 years.

Kraft Heinz Canada supplies several dipping sauces and toppings to DQ restaurants in Canada and has been serving IDQ, CDQ CO-OP and DQ franchise owners for 44 years.

About International Dairy Queen, Inc.

International Dairy Queen, Inc., based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada and 20 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Berkshire), which is led by Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information, visit DairyQueen.com.

