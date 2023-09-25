Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College Announces Partnership with Kaplan to Enhance Clinical Readiness and Education Outcomes for Aspiring Doctors

PUDUCHERRY, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College, one of India’s leading institutions to train new doctors, has partnered with Kaplan Medical, a unit of global educational services provider Kaplan, to improve medical education outcomes and bolster clinical readiness. The partnership will leverage Kaplan’s renowned virtual remediation and assessment resources to benefit both faculty and students. Additionally, Kaplan expertise will support the enhancement of teaching methods, learning processes, and the overall success of aspiring medical professionals at SMVMCH.

As part of the partnership, Kaplan is offering comprehensive resources to SMVMCH helping the school align with the new curriculum guidelines set forth by the National Medical Commission, the Indian regulatory body that regulates medical education and medical professionals, while also preparing students for successful outcomes on the NExT examination. While the partnership will open avenues for domestic success, it will additionally allow students to pursue international opportunities; Kaplan also prepares students for the USMLE®, a series of exams that students must pass to practice medicine in the United States.

Thiru. M. Dhanasekaran, chairman and managing director, SMVMCH, envisions this partnership as a transformative step towards preparing students for the evolving landscape of medical practice. "We are proud to partner with Kaplan, a pioneering leader in medical education. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to equipping our students with the best resources available on their journey towards becoming exemplary healthcare professionals. Together, we will empower our students with a comprehensive suite of resources that not only enhances their academic prowess, but also cultivates the critical thinking skills and clinical acumen necessary for future success. Our shared vision of shaping the future of medical education on the Subcontinent will enable students to excel in their studies and improve the landscape of healthcare," he said.

"We are excited about working with Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College, an institution known for its dedication to quality medical education, and its students, to help build India’s future physician workforce," said Nicholas Valentino, executive director of international programs, Kaplan. "By synergizing our educational expertise with SMVMCH's esteemed faculty and state-of-the-art facilities, we will provide students with a transformative learning journey that blends academic rigor with practical and clinical skills. Together, we will empower aspiring doctors to thrive, innovate, and lead.”

The partnership comes at a time as Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College is proactively focusing on standardizing curriculum and preparing its students for global career pathways in medicine. The integration of Kaplan’s resources will help to identify and address educational gaps, fostering a more effective and comprehensive learning environment.

About Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College

Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College is a well-reputed medical institution that focuses on providing high-quality medical education and training. By fostering an environment of excellence, innovation, and collaboration, the college is dedicated to preparing students for a successful career in medicine, aligned with international standards.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions help students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retainment, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 26 countries continue Stanley’s mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 13,000 corporate clients, and 4,000 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at www.kaplan.com.

