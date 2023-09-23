Shift4 Partners with Give Lively to Offer Powerful Fundraising Solution to Nonprofits

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At today’s Global Citizen Festival, Give Lively, a ground-breaking nonprofit fundraising platform, and Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, announced a partnership to the significant benefit of nonprofit organizations across the United States, too many of them burdened by cumbersome and expensive fundraising platforms.

Give Lively, which builds powerful and practical fundraising solutions that are free for nonprofits and intuitive for donors, will add Shift4 as a payment processor, offering some of the lowest transaction fees available while maintaining a secure, reliable transaction experience. Set to launch in 2024, the integration will also expand donation processing capabilities to include stocks and top cryptocurrencies, powered by The Giving Block, a Shift4 company.

“At Give Lively, we believe that nonprofits shouldn’t sacrifice their means to satisfy their missions, and that giving should be intuitive and joyful for donors,” said David DeParolesa, CEO of Give Lively. "This exciting partnership with Shift4 is a huge win for both donors and nonprofits. It will bring lower costs and more giving options to donors, as well as new tools that simplify giving for our 8,600 – and growing! – member nonprofits, allowing everyone to spend less time navigating complexities and more time making a difference."

“As we’ve experienced in the payments industry for some time, donation methods are changing rapidly,” said Jared Isaacman, Founder & CEO of Shift4. “Nonprofits, like many other businesses, want the ability to accommodate their donors' preferences. We believe that if you make it easy and affordable for nonprofits to adopt these modern donation methods, they will grow faster. That’s what this partnership with Give Lively is all about.”

The partnership announcement was made at the Global Citizen Festival in keeping with both organizations’ foundational commitment to social good. Give Lively ensures that all nonprofits approved for membership align with its progressive values focused on elevating marginalized voices, striving to meet the needs of the underserved, imagining a safer future and advocating for equality.

The partnership is also the latest effort by Isaacman to do more in the nonprofit sector, where he has a long history of philanthropy. In 2021, he commanded Inspiration4, the first all-civilian mission to orbit, which served as a groundbreaking fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, raising over $250 million for the charity including over $100 million donated by Isaacman. The following year, Shift4 acquired fundraising platform The Giving Block to expand the company’s capabilities serving the nonprofit sector.

To learn more about Shift4’s nonprofit solutions, visit www.shift4.com/nonprofit.

For more information on The Giving Block, visit www.thegivingblock.com.

For information about Give Lively, visit www.givelively.org.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About Give Lively

Give Lively (givelively.org) is a tech company reimagining the future of digital fundraising for nonprofits – powerful, practical and free. It builds easy-to-use fundraising solutions that are free for nonprofits and intuitive for donors, all while staying true to progressive values. Nonprofits using Give Lively have raised more than $750 million for their critical work, saving $45+ million in tech fees and charges.