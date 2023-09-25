Hello Sunshine’s New Experiential Franchise Shine Away Announces Talent Lineup

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media, today announced its exciting programming lineup for the inaugural Shine Away event, a new experiential franchise created in collaboration with AT&T. Set to take place Saturday, October 21 at Rolling Greens in Downtown Los Angeles, the marquee consumer event will bring the Hello Sunshine community together for a day of connection, entertainment, and joy.

Shine Away’s curated programming, bespoke activations and robust digital content, includes conversations with top talent across entertainment, media, literature and more including Brooke Baldwin, Dr. Becky, Hannah Bronfman, Laura Dave, Radhi Devlukia, Allyson Felix, Jennifer Garner, Jasmine Guillory, Kristin Hannah, Jeanette Jenkins, Mindy Kaling, Maluhia Kinimaka, Lizzy Mathis, Chiney Ogwumike, Courtney Quinn, Danielle Robay, Tracee Ellis Ross, Curtis Sittenfeld, Kat Stickler, Cheryl Strayed, Libby Ward, and Valkyrae, as well as special performances by Dove Cameron and Kiran and Nivi.

As previously announced, Hello Sunshine founder Reese Witherspoon and AT&T chief marketing & growth officer Kellyn Smith Kenny will kick off the event with an in-depth fireside chat that explores how connecting – to stories, to resources, to each other – has the power to change everything. The event will also offer unprecedented access to beloved talent from the Hello Sunshine community, including The Home Edit’s Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin as well as New York Times Bestselling author of “Fair Play” Eve Rodsky. Additional speakers and participants will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We’re thrilled to bring the incredible Hello Sunshine community together to learn, laugh, and celebrate alongside an amazing lineup of powerhouse women,” said Reese Witherspoon, founder of Hello Sunshine. “With so many roots in Los Angeles, this vibrant community is fueled by connectivity and bonded together by a shared passion for uplifting female voices and changing the narrative. I’m grateful to our wonderful collaborators at AT&T and I’m truly excited for you all to experience the special kick off Shine Away.”

“We believe connecting has the power to change everything, and when you connect women, you can change the narrative,” said Kellyn Smith Kenny, chief marketing & growth officer, AT&T. “This inspiration has driven every aspect of the Shine Away experience, and Hello Sunshine’s collaborative partnership and powerful community allows us to demonstrate this in full force, which will not only lead to powerful connections but greater possibilities for women.”

Shine Away is rooted in Hello Sunshine’s mission to uplift female voices and change the narrative through connection. The experiential franchise will offer opportunities for fans to connect with inspiring entrepreneurs, authors, athletes, musicians, and each other. Shine Away also taps into the culture-defining brands from across the Hello Sunshine universe, including The Home Edit, Reese’s Book Club, Fair Play, and Unicorn Space. Surrounded by an immersive exhibition of brand activations, digital experiences across social media will drive deeper fan engagement with Shine Away.

Tickets for Shine Away Connected by AT&T are available now at hello-sunshine.com/shineaway. Select content from Shine Away will be available for livestream on Hello Sunshine’s Instagram.

For more information on the Shine Away program, please visit https://hello-sunshine.com/shineaway/programming/.

About Hello Sunshine

Founded by Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine puts women at the center of every story it creates, celebrates and discovers. Hello Sunshine is a multichannel media company - shining a light on where women are now and helping them chart a new path forward. Hello Sunshine is also home to Reese’s Book Club, The Home Edit and Fair Play. These brands are fast growing in reach and influence with communities that are propelled by meaningful connections, commerce experiences, and sophisticated content and media ecosystems.

Hello Sunshine is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone’s flagship private equity business.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.